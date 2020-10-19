Resolutions about Corona belong in parliament: the politics in the back room produces jokes – politics

The author is the parliamentary manager of the FDP faction in the Bundestag

Niklas Luhmann coined the term “imposed illegality”. By this the eminent German sociologist meant the following phenomenon: A multitude of poorly made regulations and complicated administrative regulations meet a reality in which the truly law-abiding citizens hardly have a chance to live up to this chaos.

Because compliance with the regulations is only possible for them if they cause serious harm to themselves or others or if they accept serious losses for themselves or others. No one can permanently withstand this tension. Violating the norm then seems like a kind of necessary self-defense. Illegality is practically imposed on the citizens concerned.

When “imposed illegality” becomes a mass phenomenon, the rule of law is threatened with great damage. The law systematically loses its authority.

A vicious circle looms. With countless new rules full of new top-down micromanagement, the authorities are trying to adapt. This leads to an accelerated decline in the authority of the law.

To provide safety, it is better to over-rule than under-rule

Such prescription inflation is especially likely in times of crisis. The executive is definitely serious about helping. But it is also subject to a fatal incentive mechanism. Because the future can only be controlled to a limited extent, the following calculation arises: If it changes for the better, it is good to have done and prescribed a lot. Because then you can claim the improved future as the success of your own actions. In contrast, when things get worse, the multitude of precepts act as a protective shield against the impending charge of negligence. The motto is therefore always: better too much than too little.

The mothers and fathers of the Basic Law knew about the danger of excessive executive legislation. The Federal Constitutional Court is also aware of this. Judges therefore demand that any measure that infringes fundamental rights is proportionate.

Courts don’t just check whether there are more lenient or equally appropriate means. There is also a general comparison of the legal interests involved. In other words, whether the loss of freedom is justified by reasonable profits with correspondingly weighty legal interests. “Assumptions alone are as inadequate as the statement that new infections are still occurring,” the Saarland Constitutional Court recently ruled in connection with corona measures.

In addition, the judiciary strengthens parliament against an advancing government. Essential decisions, such as violations of fundamental rights, are the preserve of parliament, as the only body with direct democratic legitimacy. This includes “executive laws”, ie regulations or statutes.

Competition in parliament leads to intensive scrutiny

Parliament, in turn, acts as a kind of litmus test for bad regulation. There is a natural skepticism built into the competitive dynamics between the forces in charge of government and the opposition. The government must provide a plausible description of the benefits of the scheme. The opposition, in turn, will investigate and present disadvantages and ask for improvements or propose alternatives. If it is not about the case, then at least for personal profiling. But the motive is not relevant for the good result: an intensive check is made to see whether a measure actually yields something and is therefore necessary.

The concerned citizens also use the MPs as a point of complaint if a planned facility has many disadvantages for a particularly large number of citizens. The MPs then put pressure in committees and political groups against the project to prove themselves to the citizens as good representatives of the people and for shrinking the anger in the constituencies that may result from the ordinance.

But under the terms of the heads of government’s corona policy, this clever mechanism to tame excessive prescription production is being disabled. Decisions are taken behind closed doors. The decision templates are created in a kind of internal administrative circulation and distributed in the short term. There is hardly any time for a critical reflection on the often large package of measures by independent experts, a critical public or parliament.

Parliament itself is not formally involved in issuing regulations. No one wants to accuse the agents of bad intentions. But this procedure does not collect the knowledge that is disseminated in society, but systematically excludes it.

Prescription inflation leads to blacklist

This explains the downright curious series of pranks the executive legislator has spawned so far: In Bavaria, the police took action against citizens sitting alone on a park bench to read a book. Because they violated the requirement to leave their apartment “only if there are valid reasons”. In Bavaria, too, the legislature held that barbecuing in public increases the risk of contamination, but picnicking does not, regardless of whether many or few people participate in both.

The 800-square-foot rule for furniture stores was also curious. Large furniture stores with lots of space and where you can easily keep distance from each other should remain closed, while smaller stores should be able to open. The whole thing recently culminated in the idea of ​​a nationwide housing ban. While so far only a few chains of infection can be traced back to transmission in hotels, this has major implications for the freedom of accommodation providers and travelers. Sometimes it carries an existential threat.

If the citizen no longer climbs through it, he is pushed to illegality

Corona is a serious threat and must be combated decisively. The rule of law and the separation of powers are not an obstacle, but a force. Because if the series of jokes by the government leaders continues, they will impose illegality on more and more law-abiding citizens. The binding force of the law usually disappears, but especially with regard to the sensible and proportionate measures that effectively contribute to disease prevention.

As tempting as it may seem for the government leaders to pose as cheerful crisis fighters with many new ideas and how much their popularity, even measured demoscopically, can increase in the short term: in the medium term this will bring in the main weapon in the fight against Corona. danger – the lawful and responsible behavior of the vast majority of the Population. The damage this does to the rule of law may persist, even after Corona has long been defeated. That is why corona policy is back in the hands of parliaments.