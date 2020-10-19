A free no-code kit to learn interactive prototyping!

In order to present an application, a new function or even an application, the prototyping phase is essential. However, not everyone knows how to create a prototype in no time. There are several tools on the market that make this step easier and, in particular, allow you to prototype without having to code.

This is especially the case with volts. This website offers 11 free prototypes to customize with 30 pre-made interactions. Volt is offered by the Framer team, a free, no-code tool for creating prototypes. The aim is to learn, thanks to Volt, how to create “familiar processes and product experiences with components, interactive tools and code-free transitions”. An educational resource that is easy to learn from!

Learn the basics of prototyping

Each prototype can be previewed to understand how they will work before duplicating them for modification. There are also 11 video tutorials available to understand the various stages of this construction and to be able to easily reproduce them. Among the prototypes offered we find, for example, a login page with different fields that can be filled in with a transition, a video onboarding, a photo timeline, video stories, news archiving via a swipe on the left side and many others!

To change the prototypes used in Volt all you have to do is open them in Framer. The platform offers many advantages such as the creation of interactive and collaborative models.

Volt is 100% free and allows you to learn how to prototype very easily. The tutorials are an interesting support to understand the implementation step by step and then to adapt the prototypes to the specific needs.