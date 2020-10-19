Apple TV +: Snoopy will be available all year round (Halloween, Christmas, New Years, etc.)

Snoopy will it become the Apple TV + mascot? The schultz-designed joke dog will indeed be featured in special episodes at key dates of the year. So we find “A Charlie Brown Christmas” on November 18th, “Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” on November 18th, and “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” (Halloween). The special Halloween episode is available today in the US (but not yet in the rest of the world) and can be viewed for free on the Apple TV app on October 30th (without an Apple TV + subscription).

The Christmas and Thanksgiving episodes will again be offered free of charge to service subscribers a few days after availability. Last but not least, a documentary about 70 years of comics should be published before the end of the year. This is a reminder that Snoopy in Space: The Secrets of Apollo 10 won an Emmy Award.