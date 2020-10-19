Facebook CEO wants a full investigation from Apple

Mark Zuckerberg is no longer just the CEO of Facebook. The Wall Street Journal states that the leader is gradually becoming an “active political actor”. He therefore invites US lawmakers to investigate Apple.

The US has already launched an investigation into Apple and other companies (including Facebook) over their business practices. But for the CEO of Facebook, we have to go further at Apple. He believes his social network is being scrutinized more closely than the iPhone maker. And for him, such a scenario is not normal. Why ? Because Apple has an operating system (in this case iOS) that is used by many Americans.

Facebook is not a fan of Apple at the moment anyway. The social network has repeatedly criticized iOS 14 for its guidelines with (targeted) ads and tracking. He also felt that Apple should let him set Messenger as the default app. Facebook also had to fight to prevent Apple from paying the 30% commission in its application to help people during this time of Covid-19.

Another battle involves Facebook gaming. Apple has not allowed Facebook to include games in its iOS app. Mark Zuckerberg’s group therefore decided against it, but did not hesitate to approach Apple in this area.