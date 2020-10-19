European support for agriculture: don’t hold it! – Economics

Anyone who goes shopping at the “Penny” in Berlin-Spandau is amazed. In the pilot store “Grüner Weg”, customers encounter two prices for some products: the normal price they have to pay and the actual price they should actually pay. The difference is huge, for example in the case of minced meat. Instead of 2.79 euros, 500 grams of mixed hacker should actually cost 7.62 euros. At least that’s what scientists at the University of Augsburg worked with Penny calculated.

[Jeden Morgen informieren wir Sie, liebe Leserinnen und Leser, in unserer Morgenlage über die politischen Entscheidungen, Nachrichten und Hintergründe. Zur kostenlosen Anmeldung geht es hier.]

The fact that we consumers bear only a fraction of the real cost is due to the fact that others are worth it: for example, pigs and chickens, which are pushed together in a short life and later become cheap chicken nuggets or steaks. Cows that are trained for high performance and whose milk is sold in a supermarket. An environment that is polluted with fertilizers and pesticides and that is losing more and more insect species because animals can no longer make a living.

When, if not now, do we need to repair the system?

Now is the time to fix it. EU agriculture ministers and the European Parliament want to set the direction for European agricultural reform by 2027 this week. It involves a lot of money. Support for agriculture is the largest item in the EU budget. Every year, almost 60 billion euros flow from European farmers to Brussels, and German farmers alone receive around six billion euros.

Drought victims: Climate change is also affecting farmers. Photo: alliance image / DPA

Much of the money goes to farms as direct payments, and many farmers are dependent on a financial injection from Brussels. Efforts to protect the environment are also appreciated, but so far the big ones are especially important: the more farms it has, the more subsidies it receives.

[Alle wichtigen Updates des Tages finden Sie im kostenlosen Tagesspiegel-Newsletter “Fragen des Tages”. Dazu die wichtigsten Nachrichten, Leseempfehlungen und Debatten. Zur Anmeldung geht es hier.]

That must change. Farmers need to raise more money to manage their land in a climate-friendly way. It must be worthwhile for farmers to keep their animals better and to make areas available for the protection of insects and nature. The reform proposals currently being discussed accept this idea, but they do not go far enough. There are still a number of gaps and many EU countries do not want any binding environmental guidelines from Brussels. This is short-sighted, also in the interests of their clientele: because when the country fails, everyone suffers – including farmers.