The spaceship could head to Mars in 2024, says Elon Musk

Nothing seems to be able to stop Elon Musk anymore. At the International Mars Society Convention on October 16, 2020, the CEO of SpaceX claimed his spacecraft could fly to Mars as early as 2024, reports LiveScience.

All efforts are focused on Starship

It’s no secret that SpaceX is revolutionizing the space industry and is going very fast. However, it seems that Musk would like to increase the performance of his company even further: “I think we have a chance to reach the second launch window on Mars.” Here the billionaire is referring to the time when it is cheapest to fly from Earth to Mars, roughly every 26 months. For this reason, China, the United Arab Emirates and the United States each sent a mission to the Red Planet in July 2020. In particular, NASA will deploy its Perseverance Rover there, whose job it will be to collect samples and prepare the ground for future human explorations that are scheduled to take place by 2033.

Indeed, with the success of the Crew Dragon capsule, SpaceX is focusing on the Starship Launcher, which has become the company’s top priority. Ultimately, this overpowering and reusable rocket was supposed to “carry crews and cargoes in orbit, on the moon, on Mars and beyond”. SpaceX also states that it will be “the most powerful model launch vehicle in the world that can ever carry more than 100 tons in orbit”.

However, there are still many steps to the ship before it gets there: at the moment, the prototype has managed to fly for 40 seconds before resting. However, SpaceX hopes the launcher can reach Earth orbit as early as next year.

A busy schedule

During his speech, Elon Musk stated that the possible flight by 2024 would be unmanned and instead be used to transport cargo to Mars. In 2016, SpaceX’s CEO revealed his plans to colonize our neighboring planet and presented Starship at the same time as the carrier ship to accomplish this.

There is still a long way to go and the date Musk announced seems difficult to hit, but the billionaire has proven time and again that he can create a surprise. While Starship is waiting for Mars, it is slated to travel to the moon as early as 2022, perform a scenic flight around our satellite in 2023, and possibly a year later be the lunar lander used for NASA’s Artemis mission.