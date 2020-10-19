Söder announces drastic restrictions: Bavaria imposes lockdown on Berchtesgadener Land – politics

Crisis vote at the border with Austria: Bavaria imposes a lockdown due to the spread of the pandemic in the Berchtesgadener Land. “That will be the most difficult protocol to apply,” said CSU chief and prime minister Markus Söder after a video conference from the party administration in Nuremberg.

Health Minister Melanie Huml (CSU) should work out the details with the district and government of Upper Bavaria.

According to the Robert Koch Institute, the number of newly infected people per 100,000 residents in the Berchtesgaden district was 252 on Monday. Söder said the measures would correspond to a “lockdown”. The prime minister announced that public life there would now be shut down.

“There is no other way,” he stressed. “The contacts can no longer be followed there, so contacts must be fundamentally limited – as far as events are concerned, as far as external contacts are concerned. “It will be the toughest protocol we will have here now.”

The wave of infections was probably caused by a batch

The district is relatively sparsely populated with a population density of 126 per square kilometer. It is not clear exactly how the wave of infection came about. “The starting point was again a corresponding party,” said Söder. Other sources of infection are possible.

Söder also announced that Bavarian police and regulators will pay more attention to enforcing the rules.

“We assume that 90 percent of the population will adhere to it,” said Söder. “But there are also those who don’t,” he added, citing illegal parties and shisha parties as examples. “Fines are also imposed and further measures are taken against individual, professional organizers.”

About 700 people are currently in quarantine in the district. 13 Covid-19 patients are treated in clinics. (dpa, Reuters)