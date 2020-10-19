iPhone 12 Pro: A First Express Video Unboxing

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will be available on October 23rd. While waiting for this date, an initial unboxing of the iPhone 12 Pro was indicated. He’s very quick at the time.

This is the opportunity to view the smartphone and especially the straight stainless steel edges. IPhones previously had rounded edges. Apple is stepping backwards this year as the iPhone 5 and earlier models also had straight bezels.

iPhone 12 Pro

Also note the presence of an opaque protective film. Earlier iPhones had a transparent protective film. The new one contains icons that tell users what the buttons on the slices are for and where they are. The switch for the vibration and volume buttons is on the left and the lock button on the right.

We also have the right to images revealing the boxes of the iPhone 12 and iPad Air 4. Chinese resellers will not be allowed to activate the devices before the official release (October 23) or will face a fine of 200,000 yuan.

