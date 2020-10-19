Migration in the Corona Crisis: Less immigration is becoming a problem for the rich countries – politics

Chancellor Angela Merkel praised the proportion of migrants in dealing with the corona pandemic: her clubs and societies have a “multiplier function,” Angela Merkel said after the 12th integration summit, for which she invited about 300 immigration actors to the chancellery on Monday. The Corona crisis makes it necessary to focus even more on integration. Immigrants, in particular, were the first to come under pressure during the crisis, and as a result, “the cohesion of society is our special focus,” Merkel said. It still remains very, very bad. a lot to do.”

The OECD immediately warned of declining migration figures as a result of the corona pandemic – including the functioning and prosperity of the wealthy northern part of the world. The number of residence permits and visas has fallen more drastically than ever due to border closures and entry bans in all OECD countries – this is the organization of the 37 strongest economies in the world – by 46 percent in the first half of 2020. Nearly all countries would have that. done. thus responded to the crisis. Immigrants are strongly represented in many key sectors of the economy and make up a third – in Germany a quarter – of those working in transport, cleaning, food production and IT services. Even in the crisis, they are at the forefront, according to the OECD study: on average, a quarter of doctors in the OECD come from abroad and almost half in Switzerland. One sixth of nurses in rich countries have also emigrated.

Foreign personnel are especially often employed in key sectors

The authors of the study warn: “Over the past decade, the number of migrants has increased and the integration of immigrants has improved. However, some of the progress in integration could now be offset by the corona pandemic and its economic consequences. While refugee migration declined in the years after 2015, labor migration increased significantly this year, with permanent immigration increasing by more than 13 percent. In 2019 alone and a million-fold increase in temporary work permits. However, migrants can only continue to make their social and economic contribution in the recipient countries if their health and safety, like that of all other workers, is protected. At the moment it is different: because immigrants often work in the front line – for example in nursing or in the logistics industry – instead of working from home, they run a greater risk of infection. In addition, their harsh living conditions, cramped housing and poverty are beneficial to the virus. According to studies from several OECD countries, they have “at least twice the risk of infection as those born in the country,” writes the OECD. “Migration remains important to stimulate economic growth and innovation and to respond to rapid changes in labor markets,” said Angel Gurría, OECD Secretary General, who presented the report in Paris with European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson.

Seehofer does not make it to the top

It is important to avoid decline after the integration of refugees into the labor market has made good progress in recent years. In Germany, 42 percent of the increase in unemployment under Corona was attributable to workers with a migrant background. However, they make up a quarter of the population. In every country it has, without exception, the number of unemployed immigrants has grown faster than that of the native population, according to the OECD. How the world recovers from the crisis, according to their study, will “depend on the migration and integration policies of our governments.”

Integration in times of pandemic was also the focus of the federal government’s 12th integration summit this Monday. Minister of State for Integration Annette Widmann-Mauz had already assessed the situation in a similar way to the OECD last weekend. On the one hand, people with a history of immigration or refugees worked in the most affected sectors, on the other hand, major integration offers were now canceled or severely restricted, the CDU politician said. Therefore, the National Action Plan for Integration relies on a “digital offensive” to provide language support, advice and labor market integration despite physical distance. Not a topic on the official agenda of the summit was the drastic decline in the number of people reaching Germany, as criticized by the OECD – as workers or as refugees. Recently, the EU’s harsh refusal, including Germany, made headlines after the fire in the overcrowded Moria refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesvos to accept everyone who lived there.

Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer was absent from the meeting in the chancellery. His spokesman was unable to provide an explanation upon request last week. The CSU politician had already stayed away from an integration summit in 2018 and referred to a participant’s text as justification. The publicist Ferda Ataman had written that “Heimat” in his home’s jurisdiction was an offer of rights and contained a blood-and-bottom concept.