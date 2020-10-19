France will impose digital taxes on tech giants

Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire announced this Sunday that France would levy “a tax on the digital giants” from December. A statement confirming what was promised last May: with or without an international agreement, France will apply the digital tax in 2020.

The negotiations at the OECD have failed

Bruno Le Maire announced in the Dimanche en politique program that negotiations between the members of the OECD on the introduction of a digital tax had failed. Far from being defeated, the politician reiterates France’s plans on this issue: “We had suspended the collection of the tax until the OECD negotiations were over. This negotiation has failed, so we will levy a tax on the digital giants next December. “This before adding,“ France must be proud to be one of the first countries in Europe with Spain, Italy and Austria levying fair taxes on digital people, including I remind you that they are the only winners of this crisis . “

In France and from December, the tax will therefore apply to digital companies with a turnover from their online activities of at least 750 million euros worldwide and more than 25 million euros. on the French market. For these companies, the tax is 3% of their turnover in France and is mainly aimed at companies with targeted promotional activities or the sale of user data for advertising purposes. In short, the French tax is mainly aimed at the American giants.

The digital tax, a source of new conflict?

For its part, the OECD still hopes to reach an agreement by mid-May 2021, otherwise it fears the possibility of a “new trade war”. Indeed, the taxes being imposed by the various countries including France could spark the anger of other countries, such as the United States, that are already planning to repay cosmetics and shopping bags. French hand.

Angel Gurria, secretary general of the OECD, said that in the long term, the deal could not only regulate economic and international relations between the technology giants and countries, but also bring back no less than $ 200 billion a year to governments. A significant amount, especially in the midst of a global pandemic.