Drastic lockdown is coming: exit restrictions in Berchtesgadener Land – restaurants and schools close – politics

In view of the sharply increased corona figures, strict exit restrictions apply throughout the Berchtesgadener Land from Tuesday at 2 p.m. Leaving the owner-occupied home is then only allowed if there are good reasons. This was announced by Minister of Agriculture Michaela Kaniber (CSU) on Monday evening after a crisis meeting with the district office and the government of Upper Bavaria in Bad Reichenhall.

These are the first exit restrictions in Bavaria in a few months. In addition, all kinds of recreational facilities and restaurants in the district must close. According to district administrator Bernhard Kern, there are exceptions on Monday evenings for takeaway offers in the catering industry.

Events are prohibited, with the exception of church services. Hotels must also close, except for overnight stays for business travelers. Schools and day care centers also have to close. There should only be emergency care, as district administrator Kern said. The general ruling will initially apply for two weeks from Tuesday afternoon.

The Prime Minister of Bavaria, Markus Söder, had previously announced drastic measures without giving details. “That will be the most difficult protocol to use,” he said.

According to the Robert Koch Institute, the number of newly infected people per 100,000 residents in the Berchtesgaden district was 252 on Monday. Söder said the measures would correspond to a “lockdown”. The prime minister announced that public life there would now be shut down.

“There is no other way,” he stressed. “The contacts can no longer be followed there, so contacts must be fundamentally limited – as far as events are concerned, as far as external contacts are concerned. “It will be the toughest protocol we will have here now.”

The wave of infections was probably caused by a batch

The district is relatively sparsely populated with a population density of 126 per square kilometer. It is not clear exactly how the wave of infection came about. “The starting point was again a corresponding party,” said Söder. Other sources of infection are possible.

Söder also announced that Bavarian police and regulators will pay more attention to enforcing the rules.

“We assume that 90 percent of the population will adhere to it,” said Söder. “But there are also those who don’t,” he added, citing illegal parties and shisha parties as examples. “Fines are also imposed and further measures are taken against individual, professional organizers.”

About 700 people are currently in quarantine in the district. 13 Covid-19 patients are treated in clinics. (dpa, Reuters)