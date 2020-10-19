Seehofer had long rejected this: Scholz announces an investigation into racism in police – politics

In a podcast by Westdeutscher Rundfunk (WDR), Federal Finance Minister Olaf Scholz announced that the federal government will now order an investigation into racism in the police. “We are still thinking about what to call them,” said the SPD politician in the “Machiavelli” podcast on WDR radio station “Cosmo”.

Scholz said he is currently exchanging ideas “every other day” with Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU). “An investigation should have been ordered a long time ago”, Vice Chancellor Scholz criticized. “The solution must be that we investigate.” He is confident that this will happen soon.

The government had already announced an investigation into possible racist tendencies among the police in June. Seehofer, however, rejects a racism study to be conducted by independent scientists solely for the police, but is open to a broader investigation of racism in society.

In an investigation that focuses purely on the police, Seehofer suspects that all police officers are under common suspicion. Scholz had already spoken out in favor of such a police study. Seehofer’s refusal met with criticism not only from politicians from the SPD, the Left Party and the Greens. In recent weeks, right-wing extremist suspected cases have become known to the police and constitutional protection in North Rhine-Westphalia and to the Berlin police. Something like that had been in Hesse before. (Teaspoon, dpa)