The myCanal app for Mac is available in beta

The myCanal Mac application is now available in beta. You can have a native experience instead of watching TV channels and / or programs through your favorite internet browser.

Canal states on its website that a Mac must be running at least macOS Catalina 10.15.4 to run the application. If you want to test the beta, you have to fill out this form. You have to enter your first and last name, your myCanal ID, your Mac and the version of macOS installed on it.

Once that’s done, Canal will review your request and get back to you if your application is accepted. At this point, a link to download the macOS app is available.

According to MacG, the app should be available to everyone last June. However, there were performance issues that caused the release to be postponed. The site adds that a “real” public beta will be available a little later. An exact date is currently not announced.

For lovers of technical details, the macOS version is based on Apple’s Catalyst. This made it possible to customize the iPad version of the application to make it compatible with macOS. It also explains why at least macOS Catalina is required.

The myCanal teams did additional work, particularly to support the MacBook Pro’s Touch Bar and support downloads.