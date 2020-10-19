the application for live transmission on any platform

Live shows have become a real trend, and all the more so in the current context. Live shows on social networks are very useful for answering customer questions, presenting a product or new functions. On the technical side, however, managing a live can be tricky at times!

Livapp is a French live broadcast application available on iOS and developed by Clement Gasner. The latter makes it possible to broadcast live content, no matter where you are. Another important point of the application is the ability to embed a presentation directly in the video. Thanks to Liveapp, it is no longer necessary to have a computer or camera close by in order to achieve high-quality live quality. Liveapp is a handy tool for conferences, corporate training, remote meetings, etc.

An intuitive application to transmit life

The Live can be personalized with a company’s visual elements such as a logo, speakers names, etc. Then just send the content. It is also possible to overlay a presentation and scroll through the slides with a single click. With Liveapp you can broadcast life on any platform like Facebook, Youtube or even via RTMP.

Liveapp is an easy-to-use application that does not require any technical knowledge. All lives can be repeated and reused. They are saved on the Liveapp account.

If live is not a priority, you can use the Liveapp application to record a presentation with the various overlays and then start it live. Thanks to the mini-clip function, it is finally possible to capture the best moments of the live with just one click.

It is currently not possible to stream on multiple platforms at the same time. You have to broadcast live on one of the platforms and then share the content in playback. There is no limit to the number of lives broadcast per month.

The app is available from Google Play and the App Store. When creating an account, 15 trial days are offered before subscribing to any of the three options offered:

Fundamental: free of charge, the latter offers restricted functions such as embedding names and the Livapp logo is embedded in the live individual for 30 euros per month. It enables all types of embedding and offers the mini corporate clip function for 300 euros per month. Allows you to get an unlimited number of accounts, embed content in the Live, use Liveapp in white label and offers the miniclip function

Liveapp is temporarily and indefinitely available once on the Appsumo platform at an extremely attractive starting price of 59 US dollars.

