Exit restrictions, closure of schools: these lockdown measures apply in the Berchtesgadener Land – politics

In view of the strongly increased corona figures, strict corona restrictions apply throughout the Berchtesgadener Land from 2 p.m. on Tuesday. The limitations at a glance:

Travel restrictions: From Tuesday, leaving your own apartment is only allowed if there are valid reasons. This includes, for example, professional activities, necessary shopping, but also sports and exercise in the fresh air, restaurants and other leisure facilities must close. However, restaurants are allowed to sell take-out food and schools and daycare centers are closed. There should only be emergency care, as district administrator Bernhard Kern said. All events are also prohibited. There should be an exception: services should continue to be allowed. Hotels must also close, except for overnight stays for business travelers.

These are the first exit restrictions in Bavaria in a few months. The restrictions apply from Tuesday afternoon for two weeks.

The Prime Minister of Bavaria, Markus Söder, had previously announced drastic measures without giving details. “That will be the most difficult protocol to use,” he said.

Seven-day incidence is more than 270

According to Bavaria’s Minister of Agriculture, Michaela Kaniber, the so-called seven-day incidence in the district was 272.8. Since yesterday alone, there have been 57 new infections. The Robert Koch Institute had reported a seven-day incidence of 252.1 for the district on Monday – that was initially a national record.

The Berchtesgardener Land has become a Corona hotspot, now the Alpenidyll has to be locked Photo: dpa

Söder said the measures would correspond to a “lockdown”. The prime minister had already announced in the morning that he would close public life there.

“There is no other way,” he said. “The contacts can no longer be followed there, so contacts must be fundamentally limited – as far as events are concerned, as far as external contacts are concerned. “It will be the toughest protocol we will have here now.”

The wave of infections was probably caused by a batch

The district is relatively sparsely populated with a population density of 126 per square kilometer. It is not clear exactly how the wave of infection came about. “The starting point was again a corresponding party,” said Söder. Other sources of infection are possible.

Söder also announced that Bavarian police and regulators will pay more attention to enforcing the rules.

“We assume that 90 percent of the population will adhere to it,” said Söder. “But there are also those who don’t,” he added, citing illegal parties and shisha parties as examples. “Fines are also imposed and further measures are taken against individual, professional organizers.”

About 700 people are currently in quarantine in the district. 13 Covid-19 patients are treated in clinics. (dpa, Reuters)