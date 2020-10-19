watchOS 7.0.3 is available for the Apple Watch

Apple has just made watchOS 7.0.3 (Build 18R410) available for download for the Apple Watch. This update comes one week after the release of watchOS 7.0.2. In particular, it was about correcting a mistake with autonomy.

What’s new in watchOS 7.0.3 is not yet known. However, we can imagine the update fixing bugs, as was the case with watchOS 7.0.2.

To download watchOS 7.0.3, open the Apple Watch app on the iPhone connected to the watch, go to the My Watch section, then go to General> Software Update. The update is displayed and the download can be started. As a reminder, watchOS 7 (and its variants) is available for Apple Watch Series 3, Apple Watch Series 4, Apple Watch Series 5, Apple Watch Series 6, and Apple Watch SE.

On iPhone and iPad we’re still at iOS 14.0.1 and iPadOS 14.0.1. On Apple TV, Apple recently released tvOS 14.0.2. And on the Mac side, there is still no macOS Big Sur. According to Apple, the main update of macOS should see the light of day sometime in the fall.