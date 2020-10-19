Annoyance with the Corona Patchwork Quilt: What Does It Take So That the Mood Doesn’t Change? – Politics

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s corona policy is not under attack at any stage. And as diffuse as the outbreak is now, the pandemic measures are also having a diffuse effect on many people. When restrictions no longer seem sufficient, courts overturn measures and the Bundestag finds that they have not been taken into account, it becomes difficult to gain popular acceptance. This will help decide how Germany gets through the pandemic in the coming months.

What exactly is the current criticism?

Above all, the FDP criticizes a “government-oriented corona rule policy”. But even in the ranks of the Union and the SPD, there is great unease that the important decisions are being made in the circles of Chancellor Merkel and the Prime Minister. Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU) calls on the Bundestag to play a stronger role as legislator in fighting pandemics. FDP party leader Stephan Thomae criticizes: “The far-reaching regulatory powers act on some ministers like a drug that they cannot get rid of and ultimately need more and more.” The Bundestag and the state parliaments must now regain their power.

The most effective way to break the wave of infection is to quickly and significantly reduce the number of contacts. However, some of the measures to achieve this have been identified as disproportionate in many places. “If the series of bullying by government leaders continues, they will impose more and more law-abiding citizens on illegality,” said FDP party leader Marco Buschmann, referring to measures that have not been legally stable and therefore have not been legal. In the first phase, courts overturned specifications that only allow stores up to 800 square feet to reopen. Now it is housing bans that have been collected again.

Why is the situation different from the first pandemic wave?

Also in the first phase, the federal and state governments made decisions which were then implemented by state cabinets and parliaments. Often it was the pressure for quick decisions that led to resolutions billions in packages and a new infection protection law in record time. But there was more uniformity, from childcare and school closures to partial lockdowns. When, as a result of a regionally different infection process, the countries made more country-specific regulations, Merkel slipped away from crisis management and now it’s hard to get everyone back on a strict line.

But what should not be forgotten: on March 25, 2020, the Bundestag determined the epidemic situation of national scope, whereby the Federal Ministry of Health was empowered to take various measures “by decision or by law”. With the draft of a new law now publicized and at the disposal of the Tagesspiegel “to protect the population in an epidemic situation of national reach”, the special rules will continue after March 31, 2021. On this basis, Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU), for example, can issue travel restrictions. The FDP, on the other hand, demands that the epidemic situation of national scale be immediately resolved.

How can greater acceptance be achieved?

“I am a staunch federalist, but I believe that federalism is increasingly reaching its limits,” said Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU). He is in favor of permanently giving the federal government more rights in infection protection to resolve the dilemma. “We cannot in the long term leave the entire effectiveness of the corona measures to the administrative judge,” he says. Nor can much be decided in conventional parliamentary debates in a pandemic, but must be done more quickly.

He also argues for a tightening up of the agreed federal / state measures to improve acceptance, such as a national uniform mask obligation. With more than 35 new infections per 100,000 residents in seven days, a mask requirement should apply to high-traffic public places, workplaces and schools. In addition, when the limit of 50 is exceeded, the curfew for restaurants must be in place everywhere from 10 p.m.

Söder rejected the criticism of insufficient participation: “Parliament is always there. Parliament is involved in all laws. He also attacked the FDP, which backed the decisions of several state governments. “There is not only the AfD, there are also other political forces that try every day to put all measures into perspective and almost call on the population not to participate.”

What is important to crisis experts now?

“After ten months of Corona, many citizens are tired of the issue. To put it bluntly, they behave like little children who ask immediately after their holiday when they will finally be there, ”says crisis expert Frank Roselieb, head of the Institute for Crisis Research in Kiel. The goal of “the long Corona journey” will be reached in the fall next year at the earliest.

According to Roselieb, two forms of crisis communication are now needed. On the one hand, ad hoc messages must be issued from time to time in the event of a temporary escalation of the situation. That has worked pretty well so far – for example, with the Chancellor’s inflammatory speeches on March 18, 2020 and last weekend. On the other hand, the federal government must generate a certain “communicative background noise”, for example in regions where the contamination rate is still reasonably manageable. This is to keep people awake in low-event phases that the pandemic isn’t over, Roselieb says. “That doesn’t work very well at the moment.”

From the perspective of the crisis expert, there are three factors that negatively influence the acceptance of the measures. “First, politics is delaying some decisions – probably out of fear of difficult, unpleasant decisions,” Roselieb says. This was the case, for example, with the residence ban. Here they just waited until the end of the school holidays – or for the first court rulings. “This resolved the problem on its own, but it did not necessarily increase public acceptance. Tenor: politicians don’t do their homework at the crisis summit. “

Second, the messages partially contradict each other. “Travel to Germany was explicitly encouraged in the summer – and completely harmless in terms of infection rate,” said Roselieb. Now they are suddenly banned in parts and better avoided voluntarily. “Politicians have not explained enough here that we are now switching from summer mode to fight pandemics to winter mode. Because people are now closer together again, the measures are now much stricter. ‘

Third, people have been called over the summer to show a lot of personal responsibility in dealing with the pandemic. But that’s not enough in the cold season. Now external control in the form of a curfew is more prominent again. The only one who sublimely addressed this mode change was Markus Söder. “With the ‘Winter is Coming’ cup, appearing on TV at the CSU party conference,” said Roselieb.

What do sociologists recommend?

For the Potsdam sociologist and risk researcher Pia-Johanna Schweizer, the most important factors in the battle for acceptance are: transparency and traceability. In the federal states, the same facts are sometimes interpreted differently. “That confuses people and leads to annoyance.” For example, she argues for a uniform approach to risk areas.

It is harmful if citizens feel that certain politicians in the federal states only lead a hard corona line to distinguish themselves. “Particularly in risk communication, the impression must be avoided that there is a certain political agenda behind the measures.”

According to Schweizer, there is also a negative effect on acceptance when people feel that things are measured with double standards. Schweizer was recently a guest on a radio program when an amateur actor took part. He did not understand that football is allowed in a club, but theater is not. “Such things are illogical. Standardization is urgently needed, ”says Schweizer.

Moreover, no false image of scientific work should be conveyed. “It must always be clearly communicated: scientific knowledge is advancing. There is not one truth that no longer changes. Measures must also be revised or adjusted, ”says Schweizer. She also thinks it is unwise to attach too much importance to ‘magical numbers’ in communication. By this Schweizer means, for example, the threshold of 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days. “Such thresholds are always subject to current scientific knowledge and are subject to change,” she says. If nothing happens despite crossing a much-invoked threshold, people don’t understand. Better than focusing on thresholds, be it communicating behavioral strategies. Schweizer cites the AHA + L rule as an example, namely distance, hygiene, everyday mask and ventilation.