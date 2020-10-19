Questions of the day: Bavaria imposes the first lockdown, murder at Paris – that was important – politics

What happened?

• Söder sends the first district back into lockdown: Bavaria imposes a lockdown due to the spread of the pandemic in the Berchtesgadener Land. “That will be the toughest protocol you have to apply,” said CSU boss and prime minister Markus Söder. It is the first lockdown on the second wave in Germany. You can read more corona news of the day in our corona virus blog.

• Head of the German Medical Association warns against panicism: Klaus Reinhardt finds further restrictions on freedom of movement inappropriate. He says, “I can’t really understand the situation right now.” However, current contact restrictions are correct.

• Teacher beheaded in Paris: The murder of a teacher showing cartoons of Mohammed shocks France. The most important questions and answers about the terrorist act.

• BER boss expects about 5,000 passengers on opening day: when Tegel Airport closes a week after BER opens, Engelbert Lütke-Daldrup expects about 16,000 passengers at Terminal 1. In total, the occupancy rate is 20 percent. Why the opening of the breakdown airport was only delayed for nine years, my colleagues from the interactive department have reconstructed it in an impressive 3D model. Click here for a virtual tour.

• Interview with SPD leaders in Berlin: Giffey and Saleh want to lead the SPD into the election campaign. A conversation about the image problems of the administration, metro construction and what is going well in education. You can read the rather – say cautious – reactions to the Berlin coalition interview on this point.

What was discussed?

• Are you hoarding again? Leave the bullshit! The second wave is here – and with it the hamster buyers. Toilet paper is running out again in some Berlin supermarkets. A gloss from my colleague Angie Pohlers.

• Terror in France: The attack on the teacher Samuel Paty over the Mohammed cartoons was preceded by massive bullying. Schools must learn to interpret something like this better, asks Frank Jansen.

• US platforms have recently removed content: the major social media services are finally no longer showing fake news. But it is still far too opaque which rules are used to delete, Sebastian Christ criticizes.

• Racism in Germany: discrimination against migrants also comes from the so-called anti-racist left, which is blind to it. To have experience that makes you stupid. An essay by Cigdem Toprak.

What can subscribers read?

• Of this monthly income, you are considered “rich” in Germany: statistics quickly show when you are in the top ten percent. When we look at wealth, the threshold is surprisingly low.

• Five years on the road in the darknet: The journalist Daniel Mützel has conducted intensive research in the darknet and has incorporated his experiences into a book. Here he recounts what surprised and shocked him, in addition to housing drug dealers and frustrated police officers.

• Is Berlin the Neukölln of Germany? Franziska Giffey wants to become reigning mayor. She has already ruled Neukölln. The district tells everything there is to know about her.

• A new, amazing approach to dementia therapy: Hundreds of billions of dollars have been wasted searching for a therapy for dementia on the wrong track. Now new knowledge gives new hope.

What can we do?

Baking: little effort, lots of fun … every weekend there is a new baking idea in the pleasure department. In part 15 we don’t stress ourselves at all, but rather an oven dish.

Watching TV: British comedian Michaela Coel has incorporated her own experiences into a series. “I May Destroy You” is one of the TV highlights of the year. She can be seen on Sky from Monday.

Read a book: Ivan Bunin was Russia’s first Nobel Prize for Literature. Stories from the period after the First World War appear with “easy breath”.

Visit an exhibition: The show “The wild 20s – After (d) living an epoch” shows the influence of new objectivity and magical realism that continues to this day.

What do I need to know for tomorrow?

Tomorrow the football Champions League will start its new season. Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig start from a German perspective.

Start of trial against three youngsters for the fatal confrontation on the Königsplatz in Augsburg. The case made headlines across Germany at the time. A then 17-year-old youth is said to have hit a 49-year-old on Saint Nicholas Day 2019 after a verbal argument, as a result of which the victim died of a brain haemorrhage.

Number of the day

The Corona warning app has 2 new functions. Now the app can also warn across countries of a potentially dangerous encounter with corona-infected people. The app has also been expanded with a diary function. Infected users can enter their symptoms there. Using this information, the app’s algorithm can more accurately calculate the risk of infection. The app has been downloaded nearly 20 million times so far.