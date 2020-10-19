“The man is a catastrophe.”: Trump bullying against Fauci – politics

US President Donald Trump has described leading US health expert Anthony Fauci as a “disaster” and accused him of flaws in the pandemic. “People are tired of Covid,” Trump said in a phone call with his campaign team on Monday, several US media reports. “People are tired of hearing Fauci and all those idiots.”

Speaking of Fauci, Trump said, “When he appears on TV there is always a bomb, but there is a bigger bomb when you fire it. The man is a disaster. Trump said after a report in the “New York Times”.

“Had I listened to him, we would have had 500,000 deaths,” Trump added to his allegations to Fauci. The number of deaths in the United States after being infected with the coronavirus is currently around 220,000. More than eight million people in the United States have contracted the virus since the start of the pandemic. Fauci is director of the National Institute for Infectious Diseases and is part of the White House working group on coronavirus.

Trump also provoked opposition with his statements in his own republican party. Senate committee chair Lamar Alexander tweeted that Fauci was one of the most respected civil servants ever and had worked under six US presidents. “If more Americans followed his advice, we would have fewer cases of Covid-19.”

Fauci is very popular with the population

In surveys, a majority of Americans have been giving Trump poor grades for months for his crisis management during the pandemic. In surveys, Fauci is considerably more confident than Trump. Trump’s Democratic challenger Joe Biden’s campaign team criticized the president’s refusal to listen to scientists, making the United States the hardest-hit country in the world by the pandemic.

Trump did not deny the reports. On Twitter he wrote in view of Fauci (79): “All I ask of Tony is that he makes better decisions.” During an election summit in Phoenix, Arizona, Trump said, “Sometimes he says things a little bit. The Republican added, referring to the long career of the globally respected immunologist,” I don’t want to hurt him, he’s been around for about 350 years. “

Fauci: I am not surprised by Trump’s infection

Fauci said on CBS on Sunday that he was “absolutely not” surprised that Trump was infected with the corona virus. Watching an event with Trump in the White House rose garden late last month, the immunologist called it a “superspreader event.”

When he saw on television that hardly any protective measures were taken there, he thought: “Nothing good can come of it.” Trump reiterated on Monday that he was not only free from the coronavirus, but also immune.

Dispute over Fauci’s appearances on TV

Fauci had also told CBS that the White House had been following his broadcast appearances during the pandemic. “I was certainly not allowed to go to a lot of shows that asked me.” Trump said, “We’ll let him do whatever he wants to do.” Fauci loves to appear on television.

White House communications director Alyssa Farah told Fox News Monday, “It’s hard to turn on the television and not see it.” You are certainly not trying to prevent it from sharing important information with the public.

Fauci again criticized Trump’s campaign team for using his statement without permission and in a misleading manner in an election advertisement. He was “really angry” about it. The immunologist also criticized him for receiving death threats and intimidation from his family. (dpa, AFP)