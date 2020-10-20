iPhone 12: 4 modes for 4G / 5G and heavier videos

More details about the iPhone 12 will be announced a few days before it goes on sale. It’s about the modes for 4G and 5G and the weight of the videos. The details were discovered while searching the code in iOS 14.

Weight for videos

The weight of the videos is initially greater than that of the iPhone 11. With the iPhone 12 Pro, a one-minute 720p video with 30 frames per second weighs around 45 MB. It’s 65MB in 1080p at 30 frames per second and 100 MB at 60 frames per second. In 4K, the weight is 150 MB at 24 fps, 190 MB at 30 fps and 440 MB at 60 fps. In comparison, the respective weights with the iPhone 11 are 40 MB, 60 MB, 90 MB, 135 MB, 170 MB and 400 MB. The 10% difference is explained by the video recording in Dolby Vision and support for 10 bits.

On the iPhone 12 Pro, one minute of video takes 440 MB at 4K at 60 fps. That’s a 400MB increase for the iPhone 11. The 10% increase is due to 10-bit color, which is Dolby Vision recordings. This is taken from the camera settings of the iPhone 12. / cc @sdw pic.twitter.com/SSG4rh4nDe

– Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) October 19, 2020

Different modes for 4G and 5G

Then there is 5G. This is one of the major new features of the iPhone 12, but it may not always be enabled. There are four modes:

5G always on: 5G is permanently in place 5G automatic: 5G is only activated if the iPhone deems it necessary depending on the application used. This is also a great way to make FaceTime calls in HD. Otherwise, the phone will stay in standard 4G mode: it’s obviously a matter of disabling 5G to only have 4G. FaceTime calls are not in HD power saving mode: this reduces background activity, puts less load on the cellular network and turns off 5G

There may be 4 cellular settings on iPhone 12:

5G Always on = bad idea as the cover is stained

5G Auto = Use 5G only when it’s effective. If you’re using 5G, you get FaceTime HD

Standard = LTE? No FaceTime HD

Low data mode = LTE?

The code name of the 5G feature could be Aries. pic.twitter.com/nikRVADGZl

– Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) October 19, 2020

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will be available for purchase on October 23. The Mini and Pro Max models can be pre-ordered on November 6th and released on November 13th.