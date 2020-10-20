The Messenger API arrives on Instagram

A few weeks ago, the merger of Instagram Direct and Facebook Messenger was announced on the social media giant’s blog. Today we hear from Marion Boiteux, Product Manager at Messenger, about the introduction of the Messenger API for extensive Instagram messages.

The Messenger API is currently being rolled out in a number of beta testers

Specifically, this will change a lot of things, especially for companies. Marketing professionals can use new tools and optimize the management of exchanges with their customers on Instagram. Behind this optimization is Facebook to improve the user experience and of course to boost sales. Currently, the Messenger API is only made available in beta for a group of developers and companies. The large-scale start will not be long in coming. This update is part of the social media giant’s drive to make things easier for companies by making it easier for them to communicate with their customers.

As highlighted in Facebook’s press release, Instagram messaging is playing an increasingly central role in the consumer journey. Interactions between the user and the brand make it possible to forge strong bonds, especially through replies to stories, mentions or direct messages. The social media giant says that over the past year, the total number of daily conversations between Instagram and Facebook users and businesses on Messenger and Direct has increased by more than 40%. It’s colossal and the Messenger API on Instagram can only reinforce that.

An optimization designed to facilitate the conversation between a brand and its subscribers

Michael Kors Marketing Manager explains: “Instagram is a platform for creating and developing your community. For some time now we have seen it more as a place where they are already very active on a daily basis to meet our customers. With the new Messenger API for Instagram, we can now facilitate the dialogue with our followers and thus make the interaction with users even stronger and more effective. Thanks to this technology, we were able to build a bridge between our tools to improve our service and enable direct, quick and easy interactions for customers, internal teams and teams. “

Thanks to this optimization, Messenger becomes a real marketing tool for companies. With the Messenger API, professionals can manage and reply to messages that are sent on Instagram at any time, be it in DM, via shops, stories or even in comments. As you have understood, the functions of Facebook Shops will also be available via the Messenger API, which should enable brands to strengthen the customer experience and to connect it ever closer. Some brands such as Adidas, H & M, Glossier, Magazine Luiza, Michael Kors, Nars, Sephora and Amaro are already testing this optimization today. If you would like to be one of the future beta testers, click here.