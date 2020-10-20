Graph Analytics Market to Reflect a Holistic Expansion During 2026 – Top Companies like IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services And Others

The GRAPH ANALYTICS report includes a range of inhibitors as well as driving forces of the market which are analysed in both qualitative and quantitative approach so that readers and users get precise information and insights about ICT industry. Statistical data mentioned in the report is symbolized with the help of graphs which simplifies the understanding of facts and figures. The GRAPH ANALYTICS report helps define commerce strategies to the businesses of small, medium as well as large size.

According to the new market research report “Graph Analytics” By Component (Solutions, Services), Deployment (On-premises, Cloud), Organization (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises), Application (Customer Analytics, Risk and Compliance Management, Recommendation Engines, Route Optimization Fraud Detection, Others), End User (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Retail and e-Commerce, Telecom, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Government and Public Sector, Manufacturing, Transportation and Logistics, Others) Published By-Data Bridge Market Research

Top brass Of Graph Analytics Market

The major players covered in the graph analytics market report are IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Oracle, TigerGraph, Cray Inc., DataStax, TIBCO Software Inc., Linkurious SAS, Graphistry, Lynx Analytics Pte. Ltd., Objectivity Inc., Cambridge Intelligence among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Graph Analytics Market Geographic landscape

Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Graph analytics market is expected to reach USD 5,741.82 million by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 33.05% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Global Graph Analytics Market Scope and Market Size

Graph analytics market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, organization, application and end user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of component, the graph analytics market is segregated into solution and services. Solution is further segmented into software tool and platform. The services are segregated into consulting, system integration, and support and maintenance.

On the basis of deployment, the graph analytics market is divided into on premise, and cloud.

On the basis of organization, the graph analytics market is fragmented into large enterprises, small and medium-sized enterprises.

On the bases of application, the graph analytics market is segmented into customer analytics, risk and compliance management, recommendation engines, route optimization fraud detection, and others. Others are derived into operations management and asset management for the application segment.

On the basis of end-user, the graph analytics market is bifurcated into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), retail and e-commerce, telecom, healthcare and life sciences, government and public sector, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and others.

Browse in-depth TOC on” Graph Analytics”

144- Tables

64- Figures

220 – Pages

Graph Analytics Market Development

In March 2020, TigerGraph announced the launch of TigerGraph 3.0 that will help in delivering the graph database as well as offers excellent facilities that will detect real time frauds. The advanced version will provide easy button for complex data relationships.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Graph Analytics Market are as follows:-

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2027

