“It’s not random or coincidental”: Spahn defends plans for extensive special corona rights – politics

Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) defended the extension of the special rights he wanted. “It is not arbitrary or coincidental that there are similar possibilities for the federal government, for the federal minister or for the states, but these are legal bases, bases decided by the Bundestag,” Spahn said in the ZDF “Morning Magazine” on Tuesday.

There is currently criticism about the limited influence of parliaments on decisions on corona measures. This criticism is fueled, among other things, by the fact that Spahn would like to extend the special rights that the Bundestag had granted him in March. So far they are limited to March 2021.

A bill now states that the previous regulations should be “consolidated” “provided it is necessary to protect the population from the risk of serious communicable diseases”.

When asked why the terms and conditions should not be redetermined by the Bundestag after the acute transition situation, Spahn said, “They will continue to do so, as it would be in our proposed Infection Protection Act for the Bundestag to set the rules.”

What he wants to standardize and a clearer legal basis is something that MPs rightly demand: “The rules regarding entry.” The issue of entry can only be settled by the federal government and should not be handled differently by 16 states. the bill, ”said Spahn.

Earlier, Bundestag Vice President Claudia Roth had also criticized and called for greater Bundestag participation in decisions on corona containment measures.

Claudia Roth, Vice-President of the Bundestag Photo: Image

At a time when the protection of health and the protection of freedom and civil rights must be weighed, there must be a battle for solutions, the green politician called on Tuesday Deutschlandfunk. “That is Parliament’s job, we can do that, we must bring it back.”

Roth sees the principle of the separation of powers as skewed. “This is a really dangerous mistake that is shifting from legislature to clandestine executive events, and then also with campaigning prime ministers and insatiable ministers,” Roth said.

“The coalition groups have been delegating to the prime ministers, so to speak, for far too long and that pays for itself.” The struggle in the Bundestag for the right answers to the tricky questions only creates acceptance among the population for violations of fundamental rights. (dpa)