NASA asks Nokia to set up a 4G network on the moon

As part of the Artemis program, NASA aims to establish a permanent human presence on the moon over the next ten years. This ambition prompted the American space agency to choose Nokia to build a 4G network on the moon. This technology will be integrated into NASA’s lunar landers.

NASA wants to set up a space outpost on the moon

Why does NASA need 4G on the moon? It must be remembered that this mission does not have the same interest at all as that of Apollo 11 in 1969. This time, the astronauts embarking under the Artemis program must remain on the moon and establish a permanent human presence there .

This requires a high-quality Internet network in order to be able to remotely control certain technological devices or to be able to send videos in high definition. NASA intends to set up an outpost called the “Lunar Gateway”. It will likely be in orbit around the moon sometime in the 2020s.

A few days ago eight countries signed a treaty to ensure peace in space under the Artemis program. We feel like all the gears on this new mission are being deployed one by one. Two private companies have been selected to develop the new moon landers that NASA will use to bring astronauts from orbit our satellite to the surface of the moon.

These are SpaceX and Blue Origin. Two companies that are now known in the aerospace industry. The first belongs to the famous Elon Musk and the second belongs to Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon. Only one of them becomes an official partner of NASA under the Artemis program.

A 4G network that is essential for the Artemis mission

Nokia took the floor to explain this future collaboration. The Finnish company said its technology will be used to provide connectivity for all missions astronauts must perform on the moon. This 4G network enables in particular the development of audio and video communication capacities as well as the use and control of robots or sensors.

Marcus Weldon, Nokia CTO, said, “We are currently building the first cellular network on the moon. Reliable, resilient and powerful communication networks will be of crucial importance for a sustainable human presence on the lunar surface. “

The whole difficulty for Nokia lies in making this future kit. The Nokia lunar network will obviously be different from the one on Earth, mainly because this kit has to withstand the harsh conditions of a takeoff and a moon landing. It must also be operated in extreme space conditions. If we forget the lunar environment, it will be a normal 4G.