iOS 14: The fast language makes up only 8% of the binaries for mobile operating systems

The Swift language was developed by Apple in 2014. Easier to understand and as powerful as Objective-C, Swift has since spread to many applications developed by Apple, and of course iOS versions since iOS 10. However, Swift is still an ultra-minority under iOS 14. According to a study by developer Timac, Swift’s share has grown well since iOS 10, but much less quickly than Objective-C’s. 8% of the iOS 14 binaries would be Swift, compared to 88% for Objective-C / C ++.

In the latest version of the mobile operating system, the proportion of code in C ++ is even twice as high as that of Swift. Note, however, that Swift is now (slightly) exceeding the C language in iOS 14. Under iPhone OS 1.0, the very first version of the mobile operating system, it is the C language that dominates binary files, even before ‘Objective-C and C ++.