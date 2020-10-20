TikTok is no longer banned in Pakistan

Relief for TikTok. After the lockdown in Pakistan, the Chinese social network is celebrating a comeback: The country’s telecommunications authority (PTA) has declared that the ban on the use of ByteDance has been lifted, but warns … If TikTok does not actively moderate its content, it will be blocked again and this time permanent.

TikTok avoids permanent lockdown in Pakistan

Eleven days ago, Pakistan decided to block TikTok on its territory because content deemed immoral, obscene, vulgar and illegal was not moderated. The PTA then stated that it had sent several warnings to the social network, which had not taken any action to meet the agency’s expectations. The verdict was therefore passed, but clearly not irrevocable, as the country had decided to reverse its decision after meeting the Chinese social network.

The latter would have assured that he would now moderate his content in accordance with “social standards and the laws of Pakistan” and prevent users from repeatedly downloading “illegal” content, according to a statement by the PTA. The Telecommunications Authority continues: “The restoration of TikTok is subject to the condition that the platform is not used for the distribution of vulgar / indecent content and that social values ​​are not abused. The PTA will be forced to permanently block the application if this condition is not met. “

The message is clear: TikTok has every interest in working extra hard to moderate its content and paying extra attention if it doesn’t want to fall victim to another permanent block, as it has already done in India. As a reminder, the Chinese social network has more than 20 million users in Pakistan.

What about his situation in the United States?

If TikTok runs away from a ban in Pakistan at the last minute, the situation in the US remains more complicated. As a reminder, Donald Trump announced in August that he wanted to ban the application on his territory unless an American company took control. Then in September, TikTok selected Oracle and Walmart as trusted technology partners to continue operations in Uncle Sam’s land. The story had to end there, but it was ultimately complicated by a framework agreement. vague political issues as well as a new Chinese law that allows China to block technology exports.

Significant setbacks that should have led to a lockdown of TikTok in the USA from September 27, 2020. Fortunately for the Chinese social network, an American judge has decided to temporarily suspend Donald Trump’s ban on downloading TikTok. A short pause, as the judge still refused to suspend the total ban on the application in the United States, which in turn is slated for November 12, 2020.