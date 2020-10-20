No stadiums on iOS: Stadium will be removed from the App Store

With the stadium full screen browser app (App Store Link – Free – iPhone / iPad) you can benefit from Stadia on your iPhone after a little hack. The app has been downloaded more than 15,000 times since the discovery of this trick (which is not a lot in itself and, above all, shows that Stadia is not very popular). As was to be feared, Apple didn’t really appreciate the initiative and was preparing to remove Stadium from the App Store. The exact causes for the removal are not yet known, but it seems that the developer used the GameController framework to extend some of the capabilities of WebKit that the App Store elves didn’t like.

My app is being removed from the App Store, AMA

– Zach (@zmknox) October 19, 2020

It should be noted that Apple authorizes cloud gaming services based on browsers first. The ability to launch Stadia through the stadium may therefore not be the primary cause of the withdrawal. Perhaps…