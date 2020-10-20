After decapitation of a history teacher: French interior minister closes mosque in Parisian suburb – politics

After the beheading of history teacher Samuel Paty, French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin ordered the closure of a mosque on the outskirts of Paris.

The mosque shared a video on the online service Facebook denouncing the teachings of the murdered teacher, the minister told TF1 on Monday. On the same day, there were 34 police operations against people and associations reportedly close to the Islamist spectrum, according to the ministry.

The Islamists are “not necessarily connected” to the teacher’s murder, Darmanin said. Rather, the missions were intended to “convey a message: not a minute’s delay for the enemies of the republic”. The minister accused the imam of the closed mosque in the Parisian suburb of Pantin of threatening the teacher and of publishing the address of the school.

A group called BarakaCity, against which the French authorities also want to take action, accused the interior minister of the online service Twitter of going “mad” and taking advantage of a tragedy. The group describes itself as a humanitarian organization. In Germany, too, there were critical voices and even encouragement for the deed.

The murdered teacher Paty is honored with the highest national award in France. He should be awarded the Order of the Legion of Honor (Legion d’Honneur) posthumously and thus be commemorated, said Minister of Education Jean-Michel Blanquer on TV broadcaster BFM on Tuesday. Wednesday the commemoration will take place in Paris at the Sorbonne University.

The 47-year-old was attacked and beheaded by an alleged Islamist on Friday in a suburb of Paris. The suspected 18-year-old with Chechen roots was shot dead by the police. According to the investigation, Paty was murdered for using cartoons of Mohammed in a class about the right to freedom of speech for 13-year-old students. (AFP, Reuters, Tsp)