Video Analytics System Market Witness Highest Growth in near future| Senstar Corporation, Genetec Inc., Agent Video Intelligence Ltd., IntelliVision, ISS Inc., Axis Communications AB

Global video analytics system market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 24.93% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Prominent Market Players: Video Analytics System Market Cisco Systems, IBM Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Qognify Inc., BriefCam, Verint, i2V Systems Pvt. Ltd. , KiwiSecurity Software GmbH, DELOPT, Gorilla Technology Group, iOmniscient Pty Ltd., Senstar Corporation, Genetec Inc., Agent Video Intelligence Ltd., IntelliVision, ISS Inc., Axis Communications AB, PureTech Systems Inc., Digital Barriers, intuVision Inc., Avigilon, Identiv Inc., AllGoVision Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Ipsotek Ltd and Viseum International Ltd among others.

“Product definition” Video analytics system automatically analyzes the video and detects, examines any specific event and gathers the data insights. The analytic programs also support analog, IP and megapixel cameras, which can be integrated with the hardware components. The large volume of data is being produced so it requires large storage spaces in the system. There are various industries which are driving the demand such as banking, government, entertainment, insurance.

* North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

* Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

* Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

* Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

* Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, , South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

In April 2018, Pelco announced its strategic partnership alliance with IBM Corporation to create Pelco Analytics powered by IBM. The technology will integrate deep learning analytics and leverage data from video footages quickly to identify and respond accordingly. This alliance will enable new customization through end to end code level integration.

In May 2017, NVIDIA announced the launch of NVIDIA Metropolis, intelligent video analytics platform at GPU Technology Conference. This technology will apply deep learning to video streams for various applications such as public safety, traffic management and resource optimization. This launch will expand the product portfolio of the company and will increase the customers globally.

Global Video Analytics System Market By Type (Software, Services), Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud), Application (Incident Detection, Crowd Management, Intrusion Management, Traffic Monitoring, Automatic Number Plate Recognition, Facial Recognition, Others), Vertical (BFSI, City Surveillance, Critical Infrastructure, Education, Hospitality and Entertainment, Manufacturing, Defense and Border Security, Retail and Consumer Goods, Traffic Management, Transportation, Others), Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

