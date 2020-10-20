After Scholz announced: Seehofer agrees to investigate racism in police – politics

After months of disagreement, Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer has given up his opposition to an investigation into racism by the police. As the German news agency learned from government circles on Tuesday, the CSU politician is urging to simultaneously investigate the difficulties in the daily life of the security agents.

An internal document states: “Our police officers should not be left alone with their experiences. There is no tolerance for extremism, racism and anti-Semitism ”. The planned study should therefore examine “how this claim can be lived up to in the future”.

At the same time, the relationship between society and the police must be further analyzed and the “changed social preconditions” must be included. This also included violence and hatred of police officers.

On Monday, Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced in a podcast from Westdeutscher Rundfunk (WDR) that the federal government would now order an investigation into racism in the police. “We are still thinking about what to call them,” said the SPD politician in the “Machiavelli” podcast on WDR radio station “Cosmo”.

Scholz said he is currently exchanging ideas with Seehofer “every other day”. “An investigation should have been ordered a long time ago”, Vice Chancellor Scholz criticized. “The solution must be that we investigate.” He is confident that this will happen soon.

The government had already announced an investigation into possible racist tendencies among the police in June. Seehofer, however, rejected a study of racism that would be conducted by independent scientists exclusively for the police, but was open to a broader investigation of racism in society.

In an investigation that focused purely on the police, Seehofer suspected that all police officers were under general suspicion. Scholz had already spoken out in favor of such a police study. Seehofer’s refusal met with criticism not only from politicians from the SPD, the Left Party and the Greens. In recent weeks, right-wing extremist suspected cases have become known to the police and constitutional protection in North Rhine-Westphalia and to the Berlin police. Something like that had been in Hesse before. (Teaspoon, dpa)