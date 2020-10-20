Transforming the automotive industry: Weise helps with change – the economy

Frank-Jürgen Weise is a man for all occasions. After managing and modernizing the Federal Employment Agency for a good ten years, the federal government asked him in the fall of 2015 to head the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees. Five years later, IG Metall needs a 69-year-old for a long-term project: the transformation of the automotive industry from internal combustion engines to electromobility. To this end, the union has come up with a special investment fund called the Best Owner Group (BOG), which will help sick but systemically important suppliers over the next ten to 20 years. In order to put the project into operation, IG Metall and IG BCE are investing several hundred thousand euros: to make the transformation as socially acceptable as possible.

There is no exit

“Initial discussions are underway with a number of potential investors to explain our concept and who have shown great interest,” said Weise Tagesspiegel Background. The BOG program is “innovative and does not follow the pattern of buying and selling participation,” said Weise. “Because there is no such exit, it is not planned.” It is a company without a future: For some time, they will continue to produce parts and components for cars with internal combustion engines. But sometime in the 1930s, it ends.

Up to ten companies are possible

“Private equity is no longer an investor,” says Weise. “The situation is different for long-term oriented institutional investors, such as pension funds, family offices or insurance companies. We have received consistently positive feedback and real interest in significant investments from this group. “It is seeking a volume of 500 million euros for BOG. “From today’s perspective, we expect investments in five to ten companies, including debt,” said Weise Tagesspiegel Background.

Spare parts for internal combustion engine

Despite the accelerating trend towards electric cars, the market for internal combustion engines will be “big for decades”, trust the initiators of BOG and do the following calculation: If you give around 500 euros for key components of an internal combustion engine, even with a market share of 60% pure electric vehicles powered by 2023 will still produce 40 to 50 million engines a year worldwide. The turnover of the supply would thus amount to 20 to 25 billion euros. In addition, the need for spare parts will result in significant business after the end of production of the internal combustion engine.

Frank-Jürgen Weise, longtime chairman of the board of the Federal Employment Agency and also head of the Federal Office for Migration … Photo: picture alliance / Klaus-Dietmar

Companies with internal combustion engine products themselves are obsolete, which is currently evident when buying external capital: Banks no longer give money. The corona-induced recession is gaining prominence and becoming increasingly close for suppliers. At the same time, the conditions for takeovers, investments and new structures in proven value chains are expanding.

Divide into old and new

The protagonists of BOG, including Florian Almeling of KPS Capital Partners, argue that the principle of division into future-oriented areas and areas that need to be “kept running” is already known from other industries.

Twelve percent return for investors

Amazingly high returns are promised to investors who, according to Weis, should participate in companies with at least 50 plus 1, ie the “real majority”. “Closing a company does not automatically mean that the companies in question cannot achieve positive operating revenues,” says BOG. Revenues can even be increased by reducing investment and development costs, without amortization and market consolidation. Investors are given a return of twelve to 15 percent.

No bad bank

The creators of BOG reject the term “bad bank” as a “misleading characterization” because the companies in the portfolio are not sick or in deficit. “BOG connects structurally sound companies into a network.” There will be no financing for operating losses. Rather, companies are in a position to “generate positive results in the long run” and therefore no direct state support is needed. “The BOG concept is a market economy, of course in the spirit of a social market economy,” said Weise Tagesspiegel Background. “That’s why public institutions, I think of KfW or the Länder funding programs, can certainly also play an important role.”

Weise worked in industry

The head of BOG is no foreigner in the field: in the 1990s he worked for car suppliers, for example on the board of directors of FAG Kugelfischer. In the BOG team, he is currently responsible for “dialogue with trade unions, associations and politics”. Alongside him are “supply industry managers with comprehensive industry knowledge, as well as personalities with experience in the capital market and investors, and knowledge of employment and transformation issues,” explains Weise.

Two billion to transform

In the Corona stimulus package, two billion euros are set aside for the transformation of a leading German industry. “The exact design of this solution is currently being worked out,” says the Federal Ministry of Economics at the request. “We are working to complete it.” In mid-November, at the next car summit, Peter Altmaier must present the concept. Transformation funds and BOG are also on the program. Weise knows abeVersion: 0.9 StartHTML: 00000147 EndHTML: 00000868 StartFragment: 00000181 EndFragment: 00000832 SourceURL: chrome: //browser/content/browser.xhtml r also: “BOG is just one of many concepts that make this a great transformation they need it happening. “