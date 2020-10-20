Global EPrescription Market Trends, Business Strategies And Opportunities With Key Players Analysis 2027||Henry Schein, Inc., Drfirst, Relayhealth, CPSI, Surescripts, Cerner Corporation, Quality Systems

Eprescription market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 4,581.45 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 21.8% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The increasing focus on the lessening of fraud & abuse of controlled substances has been directly impacting the growth of eprescription market.

The global eprescription market report defines CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2020-2027 for the market. The market report also contains the drivers and restraints for the eprescription market that are obtained with the help of SWOT analysis, and also shows all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions by the several key players and brands with their systemic company profiles, that are driving the market. It is the most appropriate, rational and admirable market research report provided with a devotion and comprehension of business needs. eprescription is the most promising market research report which has been structured in the way anticipated.

The major players covered in the eprescription market report are Health Fusion, Inc., EPIC Systems Corporation, GE Healthcare, eclinicalworks, Henry Schein, Inc., Drfirst, Relayhealth, CPSI, Surescripts, Cerner Corporation, Quality Systems, Inc., Medical Information Technology, Inc., Allscripts Healthcare LLC, Athenahealth, eClinicalWorks and Aprima Medical Software, Inc., among other domestic and global players.

Global EPrescription Market Drivers & Restraints:

Rising government initiatives & incentive programs is expected to have a significant impact on the eprescription market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Other impactful reasons for the market growth are increased usage of eprescription has been the increased focus on reducing medication errors, need to restrict rising healthcare costs and high adoption in healthcare industry due to its benefits such as better patient safety.

Moreover, rising government support along with increasing implementation of electronic prescribing and medication administration system will further cater ample opportunities that will lead to the growth of eprescription market in the above mentioned forecast period.

High cost of employment and security & workflow issues will hamper the growth of the eprescription market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Lack of technological awareness will pose as a challenge towards the growth of the eprescription market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodologies

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Compliance in eprescription Market

8 eprescription Market, By Service

9 eprescription Market, By Deployment Type

10 eprescription Market, By Organization Size

11 eprescription Market Analyses, By Vertical

12 Geographic Analyses

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

13 Competitive Landscapes

14 Detailed Company Profiles

15 Related Reports

Segmentation:Global EPrescription Market

Eprescription market is segmented on the basis of product, usage mode, mode of delivery and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product, the eprescription market is segmented into solutions and services. Solutions segment is further segmented into integrated solutions and standalone solutions.

On the basis of usage mode, the eprescription market is segmented into handheld device and computer-based devices.

Based on mode of delivery, the eprescription market is segmented into web & cloud-based solutions and on-premise solutions.

Eprescription market has also been segmented based on the end-user into clinics, physicians, pharmacies and hospitals.

