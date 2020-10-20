Young people as drivers of the pandemic: generation of corona sinners? What nonsense! – Politics

Many older people ask if it is really necessary for young people to behave sensibly, mocking the perceived selfishness of an entire generation.

What a question. Yes, of course that demands too much, what a suspicion. In particular, it is too much to ask of young people to understand the nonsense that is being spread about them.

And especially by people who have either forgotten what it’s like to be young, or were never young at all, or, worst of all, who think that only their own childhood was the only right thing to do.

And why must a young person show understanding of a world that is taking everything they have been looking forward to? On eighteenth birthdays, on years abroad, on graduation parties, on everything that is fun?

Minibus full of “silk cherry” who are more irresponsible than all the youth of the world

She is surrounded by people who either view her as irresponsible virus launchers or embrace her unasked as poor victims. What a humiliation to be dissected as an involuntary member of a “Generation Corona” and to have the most serious physical, psychological and material damage confirmed.

Even a single minivan full of self-proclaimed ‘lateral thinkers’ is more irresponsible than the entire youth of the world put together. And the meeting of a Prime Minister with a Chancellor is more confused in the head than a fully cooked rave in the Hasenheide could ever be.

Otherwise, people don’t care what concerns, needs, and problems young people have. Now suddenly there is a caring siege on the one hand and an indictment of the guilt on the other. That is too much to ask.

And then within a few weeks there is a crazy turnaround.

First, the youth must save the world, preferably alone, but only on Fridays, please, because the elderly, ie anyone over 30 and especially the boomers in their late 50s, have completely ruined the climate with their relentless wealth.

Don’t worry about Mommy – and that’s a good thing!

Many have come into contact with the oh so sensible youth and have hoped for absolution on the couches of complacency, under the motto of parent-grandparent: What wonderful children we raised there, we did great again.

And all of a sudden the youth must be blamed for the end of the world just because they do what the youth has always done: just whistle when mommy tells them to wash their hands properly, postpone the party until later and have sex wear a sterile full-body condom as if you were on your way to the operating room.

Berlin youth did not even have the stretched middle finger, the Senate is now doing that itself.

The old motto for the new one is the lusty rallying cry “No Future”. The youth has almost a whole life to lose, not just a diminishing remnant.

Finally stop appealing to the common sense of the youth

And nothing is quite as old as a lifelong revival party full of bellies that have never experienced the original – and also have no problem with the 11pm curfew because they’re always at eight. The young people get up later, that’s all.

So dear oldies: finally stop relying on the common sense of the youth. First, it makes no sense, it never had, and second, young people have already understood what is at stake – for themselves and for others.

It’s better to protect yourself wisely rather than always blaming others for a situation that everyone is responsible for, for generations. And everyone between the ages of 15 and 25 actually earned compensation for the lost Corona year. For the parties afterwards.