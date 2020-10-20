The XCOM 2 Collection Is In Preview On iOS (Trailer)

Last week, Feral Interactive confirmed the upcoming launch of the XCOM 2 collection for iOS. Very soon indeed: The studio announces today that the XCOM 2 collection is available in advance on iOS (App Store link – 27.99 euros – iPhone / iPad)! The XCOM 2 collection includes the tactical XCOM 2, the War of the Chosen expansion and the four DLC packs for the PC version. Recall here that, like its predecessor, XCOM 2 is a tactical (turn-based combat) that defies a group of special forces (XCOM) to make aliens a little warlike. In the second episode, this time, people will try to overthrow the alien forces that completely rule the earth.

It should be noted that the game, as well as all of its DLC / expansions, weigh almost 8.5 GB on the storage unit of the iPhone / iPad and no less than 17 GB is required “free” during installation. ! Obviously, this is evidence of the support. The XCOM 2 collection will be available for iOS on November 5th.