virtual changing rooms soon thanks to Fision?

Zalando has just bought Fision, a startup that specializes in smartphone scanners and virtual changing rooms. Thanks to this new acquisition, the German group, which is dedicated to online sales, is opening up new opportunities to offer its customers a more comprehensive customer journey and an improved shopping experience.

An interesting tool for the e-commerce industry

As e-commerce explodes, online sales reps are looking for ever more innovative ways to improve their customer experience. Zalando seems to have found an interesting lead through the startup Fision. Thanks to the technology he has developed, the German online clothing store will soon be able to offer its customers a system of virtual changing rooms.

In the same category

5G: 15 European countries call for campaign against disinformation

Specifically, Fision has developed an application with which you can “scan” your body from several photos that were taken from different angles. This means that the app can reproduce the customer’s morphology as precisely as possible and enables clothing to be adjusted directly online. At the same time, Fision enables the user to recommend the clothing size. What to avoid in order to order multiple sizes, or get a model too big or too small.

This technology will not only significantly improve the shopping journey and customer experience, it will also take on an ecological dimension. By recommending the most suitable sizes for each customer, the risk of returns is significantly reduced, which ultimately reduces the pollution caused by the transport of these goods.

A new tool that will soon be made available by Zalando

Thanks to the acquisition of Fision, Zalando should soon be offering the application’s services directly on its website. Until then, the seller mainly relied on their customers’ experiences, their purchases, and their returns to give them product recommendations.

Note that Fision’s concept is reminiscent of the “See My Fit” solution proposed by Asos. This is an augmented reality aid that allows you to select silhouettes close to your morphology and see more specifically how a part will be cut. In addition to online sales platforms, some social platforms have also turned to virtual customization. This is especially true for Pinterest with its augmented reality feature that lets you try lipsticks, or even for YouTube with AR Beauty Try-On.