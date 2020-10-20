If the US makes no further demands, Russia is now ready to “freeze” nuclear warheads for a year’s policy

Russia has agreed to “freeze” its warheads for a year if the US does the same with its nuclear arsenal. Moreover, this is only possible if the US does not impose “additional requirements”.

Russia is proposing to extend the New Start Agreement on nuclear disarmament for another year and is ready to honor this commitment, the State Department said in Moscow on Tuesday. New Start is the last remaining nuclear disarmament agreement between the United States and Russia and, as things stand, will expire on February 5, 2021.

Less than two weeks before the US presidential election, the Moscow government turns to rest its nuclear warheads for a year. Just a week ago, Moscow had rejected a corresponding US demand as “unacceptable”. Independent experts in Moscow saw this as a defeat for Russia’s head of state, Vladimir Putin.

Last week, Putin again called for an extension of the New Start Agreement by one year “without conditions”. US President Donald Trump’s national security adviser Robert O’Brien then reiterated Washington’s call for a reciprocal “freeze” of the arsenals as a condition of renewing the agreement.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

The Moscow Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that a one-year extension of the agreement would allow extensive negotiations to continue the agreements in the coming years.

In the 2010 disarmament agreement, Russia and the US committed to reduce the number of their nuclear warheads to a maximum of 1,550 and the number of delivery systems to a maximum of 800. In June, both sides concluded a first round of negotiations on the future of a new start with no tangible results. . The US government is pushing for China to participate in the disarmament talks.

Biden is committed to extending New Start

Last year, the US canceled the INF treaty on medium-term nuclear disarmament. In May this year, Washington announced that it would withdraw from the “Open Skies” agreement with Russia, allowing both sides to take observation flights in the airspace of the other contracting party.

If the treaty is not renewed or a new agreement is not made, for the first time in decades there would be no agreement limiting the supply of strategic nuclear weapons.

Both countries together own about 90 percent of the world’s nuclear weapons. Russia would like to extend the treaty, but recently saw little chance of this – also because of the upcoming American presidential elections. The Democratic election challenger of US President Trump, Joe Biden, has spoken out in the election campaign for an extension of the New Start Agreement. (AFP, dpa)