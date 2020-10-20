Japan is determined to tackle GAFA

Japan, on the other hand, is determined to deal with the abuses of the dominant position that GAFA (Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon) would exercise. The archipelago thus joins the global movement that aims to regulate the giants of the network under the influence of the United States and Europe. An approach that the Land of the Rising Sun already followed in December 2019, but which continues to this day and is precise.

Research on GAFA in Japan coming soon?

In his statement on Monday, October 19, 2020, the chairman of the Japan Fair Trade Commission (FTC), Kazuyuki Furuya, hinted that Tokyo could soon open an investigation into Google and its acquisition of Fitbit. He said, “If the size of a merger or business combination is significant, we can launch an anti-monopoly investigation into the buyer’s acquisition process of a startup. We are closely monitoring developments, including in Europe. “

With this first engagement, Japan tries to align itself with the actions of its European colleagues. We would like to remind you that the EU has already launched an investigation into the acquisition of Fitbit by Google. According to Furuya, global coordination is critical to regulating the business practices of large technology companies. “We will work closely with our American and European colleagues and respond to any movement that hinders competition.”

For example, Japan could step up its anti-GAFA policy, as Europe does, or rely on the recommendations of the American Congress after a titanic investigation of the four web giants. Furthermore, Kazuyuki Furuya is already warning: “This is an area I will aggressively insist on.” The sound is set.

The Japanese FTC on all fronts

In addition to the research that GAFA may undergo, Kazuyuki Furuy affirmed that his organization will conduct studies to identify possible improvements in his country, particularly in the mobile telephony market. The costs associated with this area are very high in Japan and such an approach could help bring them down.

A decision that the government will certainly not dislike, as the country’s prime minister has repeatedly criticized the cost of mobile telephony in the past. Despite the fact that his organization is completely independent, Kazuyuki Furuy believes, “If government is a political priority, there is no doubt that the FTC should think about what it can do in this area.”