How can right-wing extremism be combated by the police ?: Regular questions from the Office for the Protection of the Constitution have a lot of potential for fallacies – politics

It is not a panacea, but it may become a small building block. No one can say anymore whether it will be an effective means in the fight against right-wing extremism by the security authorities to have all candidates for the police force checked by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution without suspicion of wrongdoing.

The so-called rule query could soon become standard. So far, there must be a suspicion in most states that the protection of the constitution can take action.

Praise as the intentions behind the efforts are, it is a mistake to think that the constitutional test, which is independent of mistrust, has added value in itself. It starts with the fact that regular searches only lead to the exclusion of a non-constitutional applicant if the Office for the Protection of the Constitution also has data on the person concerned.

If someone radicalizes during their shift, even a regular question in the application process cannot do anything. North Rhine-Westphalia is an example of this: the regular survey has been running since 2018, but it was only recently that dozens of right-wing extremist police officers attracted attention. They would have sent each other a photo of Hitler, among other things. None of them were noticed in the regular query grid as they were already at work before 2018.

Regular inquiries or an additional report at a later date, such as is currently being discussed in Brandenburg, would therefore be more effective. Keyword “Follow-up report”. So far it has not been planned in the area.

In any case, there seems to be a consensus that prevention and control mechanisms matter. It cannot be that a police officer like the one in Traunstein, Bavaria, has swastika posters in the office and nothing happens for years. It would be time to transform the much-quoted corps spirit into a spirit of vigilance. To create independent contact persons within the authorities who act immediately if a photo of Hitler appears anywhere. It also and above all depends on the daily processes. Investigation at the Office for the Protection of the Constitution can only be an accompanying means. It is good that a supporting study on internal police racism is finally coming. Further research in the somewhat distant future could then address how effective regular searches are for constitutional protection.