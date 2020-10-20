iPhone 12 and 12 Pro: Here are the different colors in photos

The iPhone 12 is available in more colors, just like the iPhone 12 Pro. Photos show each model side by side a few days prior to being marketed.

IPhone 12 is available in white, black, blue, green and red (PRODUCT RED). The black and white colors are similar to the iPhone 11, but the other colors are new. For the iPhone 12 Pro, Apple offers graphite, silver, gold, and Pacific blue. Here, the images transmitted by DuanRui show the blue and graphite models.

Apple opened pre-orders for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro last Friday. The first models will be delivered on Friday, October 23rd. You can now pre-order a model:

We’ll have to wait until November 6th to pre-order the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Delivery will start on November 13th.