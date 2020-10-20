Global Industrial Protective Clothing Market (Covid 19 Impact Analysis) Data Highlighting Major Vendors, Promising Regions, Anticipated Growth Forecast To 2027

Global Industrial Protective Clothing Market By Product (Durable, Disposable), Application (Flame Retardant Apparel, Chemical Defending Garments, Clean Room, Mechanical Protective, Limited General- Use, Others), Material (Aramid & Blends, Polyolefin & Blends, Polybenzimidazole, Cotton Fibers, Laminated Polyesters, Others), End- User Industry (Oil & Gas, Construction & Manufacturing, Law Enforcement & Military, Firefighting, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global industrial protective clothing market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 13.95% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing industrialization and rising awareness about industrial protective clothing among population are the factor for the growth of this market.

Market Definition: Global Industrial Protective Clothing Market

Industrial protective clothing is clothes which are specially designed to protect the worker in the industry from dangers like chemical, heat and other infections. These clothing are usually made of material like cotton fibers, laminated polyesters, polyolefin and blends, aramid and blends etc. Safety goggles, protection footwear, headgear, gloves, etc. are some of the common types of the industrial protective clothing. They are widely used in industries like construction and manufacturing, military, firefighting, oil& gas etc. Rising incidences in industries is the factor fuelling the growth of this market.

Market Drivers:

Rising demand for light weight and comfortable material among population is driving the market

Increasing R&D investment by various companies is driving the market

Growing concern related to industrial incidents will also propel the growth of the market

Increasing number of blue- collar workplace in construction and manufacturing industries will also act as a driver for the market

Market Restraints:

High cost of the raw material is restraining the growth of this market

Complexity associated with manufacturing process will also hamper the growth of this market.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to unfold everyday with severe impact on people, communities, and businesses. The growth in several industries will be impacted significantly while numerous other markets may remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast

Pre as well as post COVID 19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis as the spread reaches global level and updates on market estimates

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behaviour

Products and services used to manage or contain the spread of COVID-19 virus

Products and services used for the treatment of COVID-19 virus

Optimistic, base case, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of industry in these regions, from 2020 to 2027, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global industrial protective clothing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of industrial protective clothing market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global industrial protective clothing market are Solvay, Koninklijke Ten Cate bv, Teijin Aramid, Evonik Industries AG, Gunei Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Huntsman International LLC., KANEKA CORPORATION, Milliken & Company., Safety Components Fabric Technologies Inc, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Honeywell International Inc, Lakeland Inc., PBI Performance Products Inc., KCWW, Bennett Safetywear, TEIJIN LIMITED., Australian Defence Apparel.

