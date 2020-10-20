End-of-Line Packaging Market Report Extensive Analysis 2020 | Specified By Production, Technology, Competition, And Revenue Forecast Till 2027

Global end-of-line packaging market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 6199.06 million by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing prevalence of automation of equipments in the packaging industry along with the reduction of labour costs in the market.

Global End-of-Line Packaging Market By Technology (Automatic, Semi-Automatic), Function (Stand Alone, Integrated), Order Type (Customized Order, Standard Order), End-Use Industry (Food, Pharmaceutical, Electronics & Semiconductor, Automotive, Chemical Products, Consumer Products, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global End-of-Line Packaging Market

End-of-line packaging is the collection of machinery/equipments that are used to finalize the package for shipping. These equipments include carton erectors, packers & sealers, while also including palletizers, stretch wrappers, along with the inclusion of accompany accessory equipments required for the finalization of packaging that is ready for transportation. These equipments sometimes also include optional equipments such as printing, labelling and coding machineries depending upon the requirement of the users.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for packaging products and services has resulted in the packaging industry relying on automation of processes to increase their efficiency; is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Better utilization of human resources as they can be utilized in processes where they can outperform the automated equipments; is expected to drive the growth of the market

Reduced training costs and better productivity while providing customized packaging solutions as these equipments can be programmed into providing customized products without the requirement of training modules; is expected to drive the growth of the market

Rising demand for constant customizations in packaging products requiring alternatives of operations to better service the customer needs is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Requirement of large-scale investments for the integration and establishment of these machineries is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Increased unemployment rates associated with the adoption of these automated equipments; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Key Benefits:

The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current End-of-Line Packaging market trends, forecasts, and market size to determine the prevailing opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

Top impacting factors & major investment pockets are highlighted in the research.

The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

The market report also provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the industry.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of industry in these regions, from 2020 to 2027, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global end-of-line packaging market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of end-of-line packaging market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global end-of-line packaging market are Krones AG; Robert Bosch Packaging Technology GmbH; DS Smith; Combi Packaging, LLC; ProMach; Schneider Packaging Equipment Company, Inc.; Festo AG & Co. KG; IMA; Sidel; OPTIMA packaging group GmbH; Schneider Packaging Equipment Company, Inc.; Massman LLC; B&R; Busch Machinery; RADPAK; FlexLink; Synerlink; Shemesh Automation; Uhlmann; AKASH PACK TECH PVT. LTD.; Lantech; EndFlex LLC; Endoline Machinery Ltd; Duravant and Fromm Holding among others.

There are 15 Chapters to display the Self-Storage and Moving Services market.

Chapter 1, About Executive Summary to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of End-of-Line Packaging market

Chapter 2, objective of the study.

Chapter 3, to display Research methodology and techniques.

Chapter 4 and 5, to show the End-of-Line Packaging Market Analysis, segmentation analysis, characteristics;

Chapter 6 and 7, to show Five forces (bargaining Power of buyers/suppliers), Threats to new entrants and market condition;

Chapter 8 and 9, to show analysis by regional segmentation[North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc ], comparison, leading countries and opportunities; Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis

Chapter 10, to identify major decision framework accumulated through Industry experts and strategic decision makers;

Chapter 11 and 12, End-of-Line Packaging Market Trend Analysis, Drivers, Challenges by consumer behavior, Marketing Channels

Chapter 13 and 14, about vendor landscape (classification and Market Ranking)

Chapter 15, deals with End-of-Line Packaging Market sales channel, distributors, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

