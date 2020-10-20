Household Cleaners Market 2020 with Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic Analysis & Future Growth Analysis Report By Product Type, Industry Application And Future Technology 2027

Global Household Cleaners Market By Product Type (Surface Cleaners, Dishwashing products, Toilet Cleaners, All- Purpose Cleaning, Powders, Liquids, Scouring Pads, Non- Abrasive Cleaners, Specialty Cleaners, Others), Application (Bathroom, Kitchen, Floor, Fabric Care, Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, Hypermarket, Specialty Stores, Convenience Store, Online Stores, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global household cleaners market is set to witness a steady CAGR of 4.59% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing urbanization worldwide and rising awareness about the importance of clean living spaces are the major factor for the growth of this market.

Market Definition: Global Household Cleaners Market

Household cleaners are the products which are specially designed so that they can remove dust, stains and other bad smells in the house. Surface cleaners, toiler cleaners, scouring pad and others are some of the common household cleaners. There main function is to keep house clean and neat. There are different cleaner products for bathroom, floor, kitchen, and for fabric care. Increasing awareness related to cleaning and rising demand for premium products are the factors fuelling the growth of this market.

Market Driver:

Increasing demand for the premium products will drive the market

Rising prevalence for the automatic dishwashing tablets will also propel the growth

Growing demand for eco- friendly and sustainable household products will also act as a driver for the market

Rising urbanization and changing lifestyle will also contribute as a factor for the market

Market Restraint:

Availability of substitute in the market will restrain the growth

Increasing awareness about the toxic and unsafe chemicals in these cleaners will also hamper the market

Rising competition among local players will also act as a restrain for the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Marks & Spencer announced the launch of their new cruelty-free cleaning products which consist of different type of fruity fragrant sprays for kitchen, floors, cleaning surfaces and dishes. They have used highly effective formulas and different fragrances so that they can help the consumer to keep their house fresh and clean.

In March 2019, AlEn USA announced the launch of their new eco-friendly line of household cleaning products, Art of Green Multipurpose Cleaners which is specially designed so that they increase green cleaning among users. They are available in three formats, multipurpose wipes, concentrated refill and multipurpose cleaning sprays. They are safe and are available in affordable prices.

Global household cleaners market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of household cleaners market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global household cleaners market are Godrej Group, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc., The Clorox Company, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Bombril, McBride plc, Kao Corporation., Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Company., Unilever, Procter & Gamble., Seventh Generation, Inc., Healthy Cleaning 101, Environmental Working Group., Amway, Eastman Chemical Company, Balthazar & Brisco LLC, The Caldrea Company, Melaleuca Inc., Lemi Shine and others.

The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading Key Benefits:

The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current Household Cleaners market trends, forecasts, and market size to determine the prevailing opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

Top impacting factors & major investment pockets are highlighted in the research.

The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

The market report also provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the Household Cleaners industry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include vendor positioning grid, market time line analysis, market overview and guide, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

