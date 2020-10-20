Global Sealing & Strapping Packaging Tapes Market (Covid 19 Impact Analysis) Data Highlighting Major Vendors, Promising Regions, Anticipated Growth Forecast To 2027

Global Sealing & Strapping Packaging Tapes Market By Material (Paper, PP, PVC, Others), Adhesive Type (Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone, Others), Application (Carton Sealing, Strapping & Bundling), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global sealing & strapping packaging tapes market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 24.79 billion by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased usage of the product from a wider application area.

Market Definition: Global Sealing & Strapping Packaging Tapes Market

Sealing packaging tapes are adhesive tapes that are utilized to seal the cartons and corrugated boxes. These tapes generally compose of pressure-sensitive adhesive present on the backing material that has high level of shear strength capable of handling heavy loads.

Strapping tapes are high-strength adhesive tapes providing large-scale tensile strength due to its production method which involves utilizing pressure-sensitive adhesives on a backing material made of fiberglass filaments and PVC or PP films. The grading of these tapes depend on their tensile strength and their sizing.

Market Drivers:

Increasing usage of packaging products from the developing regions of the world due to a surge in e-commerce industry is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Widespread adoption and preference of these tapes due to the comfort of usage; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Longer duration of shelf-life and better adhesion strength are characteristics fostering growth of the market value

Market Restraints:

Increasing prices of the product due to a surge in pricing of raw materials; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Presence of strict compliances regarding the usage of adhesive-based tapes is expected to hamper growth of the market

Key Benefits:

The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current Sealing & Strapping Packaging Tapes market trends, forecasts, and market size to determine the prevailing opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

Top impacting factors & major investment pockets are highlighted in the research.

The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

The market report also provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the industry.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of industry in these regions, from 2020 to 2027, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global sealing & strapping packaging tapes market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of sealing & strapping packaging tapes market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global sealing & strapping packaging tapes market are Avery Dennison Corporation; 3M; Intertape Polymer Group; NITTO DENKO CORPORATION; tesa SE – A Beiersdorf Company; NICHIBAN Co., Ltd.; Shurtape Technologies, LLC; Mactac Americas; Ajit Industries Pvt. Ltd.; Advance Tapes International; Cantech; Industrias TUK, S.A. de C.V.; Berry Global Inc.; Adhesives Research, Inc.; Stick Tapes Private Limited; Can-Do National Tape; Euro Tapes Private Limited (Unit Of Euro Technologies); UltraTape; U Pack; Xinxiang Yongsheng Packaging Materials Technology Co., Ltd. and RAJAPACK Ltd among others.

There are 15 Chapters to display the Sealing & Strapping Packaging Tapes market.

Chapter 1, About Executive Summary to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Sealing & Strapping Packaging Tapes market

Chapter 2, objective of the study.

Chapter 3, to display Research methodology and techniques.

Chapter 4 and 5, to show the Sealing & Strapping Packaging Tapes Market Analysis, segmentation analysis, characteristics;

Chapter 6 and 7, to show Five forces (bargaining Power of buyers/suppliers), Threats to new entrants and market condition;

Chapter 8 and 9, to show analysis by regional segmentation[North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc ], comparison, leading countries and opportunities; Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis

Chapter 10, to identify major decision framework accumulated through Industry experts and strategic decision makers;

Chapter 11 and 12, Sealing & Strapping Packaging Tapes Market Trend Analysis, Drivers, Challenges by consumer behavior, Marketing Channels

Chapter 13 and 14, about vendor landscape (classification and Market Ranking)

Chapter 15, deals with Sealing & Strapping Packaging Tapes Market sales channel, distributors, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

