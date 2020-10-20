Inner cities suffer from Corona: the end of the demonization of consumption – the economy

These are unusual monuments that will be in many German cities from the end of this month. The 35 former Karstadt department stores Galeria Kaufhof will remind all passers-by in their darkness and their departure from what is missing here: a prosperous, lively and diverse city life.

“The Corona crisis is acting as an accelerator of fires in the problems of inner cities,” Federal Economy Minister Peter Altmaier (CDU) said on Tuesday at a meeting with sales representatives to address these issues. He’s right about that. However, in this choice of words, he cannot hide the fact that the fire was already on fire before – and that he had done little to put out the fire.

The function of the inner city has been romanticized in public debate for years – and has therefore been misunderstood. There is talk of walking around the pedestrian zone; enjoy the hustle and bustle under the glittering Christmas lights. However, a museum view of the perfect pedestrian zone will not help. For very few visitors, a trip to the city center is an end in itself. They go there when they can shop there or do something. The historic core of the cities is trade. And they still live on it to this day.

The fact that consumption in itself has a negative connotation of sustainability has contributed to the rise of online retailers, Amazon and Co., being demonized, instead of learning why people shop online en masse. Of course, a high level of customer orientation, communication and continuous development work, but customers would reward it offline. Most Germans would like to see the living inner cities back. It is indisputable that they should be the core of our coexistence and that society is reflected here. However, it must be clear: first the offer must be right, then it will be stimulated.

In the short term, a political choice of words would help. Although the courts are currently lifting a number of restrictions, it is not unresponsive for the chancellor to say that one should stay at home “whenever possible”. It threatens the livelihoods of thousands of traders and restorers whose business has not yet been recorded as the cause of the infection. The same applies to plans that stipulate that a mask will be mandatory in the pedestrian zone. Each new maximum requirement, whether introduced later or not, further contributes to uncertainty. It would be time to say what you are allowed to do.