Apple AirTags: Coming Soon in Two Sizes?

We’ve heard of AirTags for a while and they still aren’t here. But if we want to believe L0vetodream, Apple won’t be long in coming. The generally well-informed leaker addressed the issue on his Twitter account.

He first tweeted that there would be a large and a small model, with an announcement coming soon. As so often, the puzzling message did not indicate which product it was. A little later he published another tweet in which he said “Tag TAG”. We understand the connection with AirTags.

great

small

soon

– @ 没有 搞 措 (@ L0vetodream) October 20, 2020

Day day

– @ 没有 搞 措 (@ L0vetodream) October 20, 2020

This is the first time rumors have announced two sizes for AirTags. This choice can definitely be surprising. As a reminder, AirTags can be used to find items (wallet, keys, etc.) using the Find application. What would be the point of a small and a large model?

By the time we learn more, we already know what AirTags will look like. 3D renderings of the accessories were released by Jon Prosser a few weeks ago. It’s a pretty simple design for inclusion: a white circle and silver back with the Apple logo on it.

When will we see the AirTags? If L0vetodream says it anytime soon, Apple could take advantage of its November keynote detailing Apple Silicon Macs. But that’s just a guess for now.