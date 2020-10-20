Exit restrictions, school closures: Lockdown in force – these rules apply in Berchtesgadener Land – politics

In view of the extremely increased corona figures, strict corona restrictions have been in place since 2 p.m. on Tuesday in the entire Berchtesgadener Land district, which amounts to a lockdown. The limitations at a glance:

Travel restrictions: From Tuesday, leaving your own apartment is only allowed if there are valid reasons. This includes, for example, professional activities, necessary shopping, but also sports and exercise in the fresh air, restaurants and other leisure facilities must close. However, restaurants are allowed to sell take-out food and schools and daycare centers are closed. There should only be emergency care, as district administrator Bernhard Kern said. All events are also prohibited. There should be an exception: services should continue to be allowed. Hotels must also close, except for overnight stays for business travelers.

These are the first exit restrictions in Bavaria in a few months. The restrictions have been in effect for two weeks since Tuesday afternoon.

According to Bavaria’s Minister of Agriculture, Michaela Kaniber, the so-called seven-day incidence in the district was 272.8. There have been 57 new infections since Sunday alone. The Robert Koch Institute had reported a seven-day incidence of 252.1 for the district on Monday – that was initially a national record.

According to district administrator Bernhard Kern, the number of Covid 19 patients in the hospital is also increasing. “The number of Covid patients is increasing. And the hospital in Bad Reichenhall is of course being challenged, ”the CSU politician told the Bavarian Broadcasting Corporation on Tuesday. But the hospital is not at its capacity limits. 13 patients are treated in clinics.

Bavaria’s Agriculture Minister Michaela Kaniber (CSU) announces the lockdown measures. Photo: Peter Kneffel / dpa

Kern hopes that the measures will bring more normality after the autumn break. “The fall break will not be what we would like,” he said. Naturally, the measures meant extreme cuts in tourism and the economy. “The most important thing for me is that we put health in the foreground, hence the limitations.”

Söder said the measures would correspond to a “lockdown”. The prime minister had already announced on Monday morning that he would close public life there. “There is no other way,” he said.

“The contacts can no longer be followed there, so contacts have to be fundamentally limited – as far as events are concerned, as far as external contacts are concerned,” said Söder. The answer will be very consistent and very clear. “It will be the toughest protocol we will have here now.”

Hundreds of vacationers were forced to leave

The strict exit restrictions also forced hundreds of vacationers to leave on Tuesday. Berchtesgadener Land Tourismus estimated the number of guests who wanted to spend part of the autumn holidays in the mountain idyll around Watzmann and Königssee at almost 2,500.

The summer was even better for some accommodation providers than last year, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday. But: “In some cases the damage from the source is not even compensated.” The lockdown had caused heavy losses for hoteliers and hosts at the time.

There won’t be many cancellations in the near future – as most guests are cautious about their long-term planning anyway. The lasting effect of the high numbers and output constraints depends not least on “how long it lasts and how badly the image is damaged.”

Bavarian State Chancellor Florian Herrmann (CSU) has advised departing holidaymakers when in doubt about corona tests. It is the responsibility of each individual to consider where they were exposed to a potential risk of infection and to get themselves tested to be sure, Herrmann said Tuesday.

Federal Economy Minister Peter Altmaier defended the decision on Tuesday. The infection rates there are five times as high as acceptable. “That is why I have the greatest respect for those responsible on the ground,” the CDU politician told RTL / NTV.

The wave of infections was probably caused by a batch

He respects the district administrator, the mayor, but also the Bavarian state government for acting quickly and comprehensively, says Altmaier: “They help us avoid a general lockdown throughout Germany.”

The district is relatively sparsely populated with a population density of 126 per square kilometer. It is not clear exactly how the wave of infection came about. “The starting point was again a corresponding party,” said Söder. Other sources of infection are possible.

The Berchtesgardener Land has become a Corona hotspot, now the Alpenidyll has to be locked Photo: dpa

Söder also announced that Bavarian police and regulators will pay more attention to enforcing the rules. “We assume that 90 percent of the population will adhere to it,” said Söder.

“But there are also those who don’t,” he added, citing illegal parties and shisha parties as examples. “Fines are also imposed and further measures are taken against individual, professional organizers.” About 700 people in the district are currently in quarantine.

Unlike other restrictions, Bavaria does not have a lockdown like in Berchtesgaden. Such exit restrictions will be decided on a case-by-case basis, State Chancellor Herrmann explains after a cabinet meeting.

“So no automatism, no brand, but an expert, expert, substantive consideration.” Bavaria had introduced a so-called “Corona traffic light”, which provides for mounting restrictions and mask requirements depending on the occurrence of infection.

Overall, critical corona values ​​were recently exceeded in more than half of the Free State. Within seven days, 57 districts and city districts reached the threshold of 35 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants, 29 of which even over 50. (dpa, Reuters)