5G is not available in dual SIM mode

While Apple announced the arrival of 5G on its iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro during its presentation last week, an internal document revealed that those devices in dual SIM mode could only access 4G … at least not for now.

5G on the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro, yes, but with one caveat

If the arrival of new iPhone models is always an event, this year has marked a historic turning point for Apple branded devices as the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro will be the company’s first smartphones to incorporate the 5G. A special feature that is obviously praised by the Apple teams, but which clearly has its limits.

On October 16, a Reddit user posted a document stating that 5G is not available on the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro in dual SIM mode. It says: “If two lines are used in dual SIM mode, 5G data is not supported on both lines and automatically falls back on 4G LTE. If customers only use the eSIM with a 5G operator that is compatible with a subscription, they will benefit from 5G access. “This Macrumors authenticated document is for Apple employees for educational purposes.

Apple is already planning to fix this limitation with an update.

All is not lost, however. MacRumors managed to get an internal presentation from operator Verizon confirming that Apple is currently working on an update to enable 5G in dual SIM mode. This should definitely solve the problem and allow iPhone 12 and 12 Pro owners to use the next-generation network however they want, even with two lines.

While waiting for this famous update, the Verizon document states that eSIM customers will need to remove the physical SIM card from their iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro in order to access their 5G network. A solution that is far from practical but serves as an alternative until the problem is finally resolved.