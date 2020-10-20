Markus Söder and the corona crisis: federal doubles – politics

In Munich they know best how to use the keyboard of the large federal state body, also known as federalism. So you should not think that Markus Söder has fallen out of faith when he suddenly says that federalism has “reached its limits”.

Because behind the voluminous term is not just what the states do, whether in the Federal Council or in the Prime Minister’s Conference or entirely for themselves. The federal government – here referred to as the duo federal government and Bundestag – is already a player. And not the least, but the most powerful. If Söder brings that into play, then there are reasons.

Two roles

The Bavarian Prime Minister always plays two roles in the federal state game. That had been the case long before Söder. Because he is usually the head of the CSU, which is also a federal party. In this way he can control both levels – in the circle of states as a representative of a very influential state, in the federal government as the head of a preferably ruling party.

If Söder is now toying with the possibility of the federal government to instruct states on a settlement without the consent of the federal council, then this federal imposition (after all, it involves a significant restriction of state autonomy) is acceptable to him. because it benefits him. In both roles.

Rigorously against the virus

Söder takes a rather rigorous stance in the fight against corona and knows the chancellor behind him. The two current leaders want to position the CDU and CSU as advocates of the hard and clear line. In the eyes of many citizens, the Union is unanimous and ignores the details.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Entwicklungen zur Coronavirus-Pandemie live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

And that is becoming increasingly important this winter: uniform action by the parties in the election campaign for the Bundestag elections in just under a year is a requirement of common sense from the point of view of party politicians. Everyone else, good or not, should struggle with it. From this point of view, Armin Laschet is unlucky with his considered, differentiated and perhaps smarter estimate.

The Bundestag is also part of the game

That is why the Bundestag is now being recalled as an actor. He passed some kind of ratifying act in favor of the federal and state governments in March. What he should do now is a mystery.

Because apart from the extension of the authorization and possibly specific resolutions on certain measures, which then only underline what the federal government and prime minister are doing anyway, he actually has little left. Obtaining the authorization to issue instructions in the Infection Protection Act is again a matter for the federal government.

Profiling is required

So these are debates that serve to profile the parties. It is clear that the FDP also raised its finger: as a party with only three government participations and especially without its own prime minister, it has little or nothing to say in the federal state game. Your bosses have already started fighting the black Goliath, who is very grateful for it – see Söder’s answer to Christian Lindner.

In addition, all other parties in the Bundestag must participate. Which will not least be a problem for the SPD. In the federal states she represents the whole spectrum from hardliner (Manuela Schwesig in Schwerin) to liberal (Malu Dreyer in Manz) to helpless (Michael Müller in Berlin). Let’s see what the Bundestag candidate chancellor thinks.

Bavaria is not an easy country

And what are the benefits for the state politician Söder? Well, Bavaria is not an easy area in terms of epidemic politics. The country is large and diverse. Charles de Gaulle once said of France: “How do you want to run a people that own 246 kinds of cheese?” Bavaria has fewer, but considerably more local breweries. The metropolis of Munich has very rural areas as well. in winter) and corners without too much tourism. It borders on Austria. The infection rate is high.

The Bavarian State Chancellery is rather inclined to play the uniformity card. Hard measures are easier to implement nationally if they are applied nationally. The federal government should therefore specify what serves Bavaria. So it happens that one Söder wants to be instructed by the other Söder, so to speak.