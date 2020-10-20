Injectable Drug Delivery Market Forecast to 2025 | By Sandoz, Terumo Corporation, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

Injectable Drug Delivery Market, Type (Injectable Drug Delivery Devices, Injectable Drug Delivery Formulation), Application (Hormonal Disorders, orphan disease, other applications), Usage Pattern, Mode Of Administration, End User (Hospitals And Clinics, Home Healthcare Settings, Research Laboratories, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnological Companies, Other End Users), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Pharmacy Stores, Direct Tender, Online Pharmacy), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market report endows with a thoughtful overview of product specification, product type, production analysis, and technology by taking into consideration the major factors such as revenue, cost, and gross margin. This industry analysis report is the best source that gives CAGR values with variations during the forecast period 2025 for the market. The study derives market drivers and restraints by using SWOT analysis, along with their impact on the demand over the forecast period. The Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market report has been prepared based on the market type, size of the organization, availability on-premises and the end-users’ organization type.

Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market is expected to reach USD 1,104,096.5 Million by 2025 from USD 378,998.2 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 12.4% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The major factors contributing to the growth of the market includes factors such rising cases of chronic diseases and due to rising demand of self-injection devices. On the other hand needle stick injuries and infections may hinder the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation: Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market

The global injectable drug delivery market is segmented on of type, portability, type, product type, application, usage pattern, mode of administration, end user, distribution channel, and geography. The report provides data for 2016 to 2025, 2017 being the current year while 2018 to 2025 is the forecast period for the report.

The global injectable drug delivery market is segmented based on type into two notable segments; injectable drug delivery device and injectable drug delivery formulation. Injectable drug delivery device market is segmented into conventional injection devices and self-injection devices. The injectable drug delivery formulation is segmented into conventional drug delivery formulation and novel drug delivery formulation. The Injectable drug delivery market is dominated by formulations with 75.7% market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% and will cross USD 837,873.64 million by 2025.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into autoimmune disease, hormonal disorders, orphan diseases, oncology and others. The autoimmune diseases segment is further sub segmented based on indications into rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, Crohn’s disease, psoriasis and others. Hormonal disorders are further segmented into indications such as diabetes, antithrombotic therapy, reproductive health diseases, anemia, osteoporosis and others. The Injectable drug delivery market is dominated by hormonal disorders with 50.1% market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 12.1% and will cross USD 540,977.35 million by 2025. However, oncology segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.6% in the forecast period, and is expected to reach USD 265,145.17 million in 2025 from USD 82,915.00 million in 2017

On the basis of usage pattern, the market is segmented into curative care, immunization and other usage pattern. The Injectable drug delivery market is dominated by curative care with 93.2% market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 12.5% and will cross USD 1,036,829.49 million by 2025.

On the basis of mode of administration, the market is segmented into skin, circulatory/muskoskeletal, organs and central nervous system. The Injectable drug delivery market is dominated by skin with 46.8% market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 12.8% and will cross USD 532,193.0 million by 2025. However, circulatory/musculoskeletal segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.6% in the forecast period, and is expected to reach USD 385,832.9 million in 2025 from USD 130,812.6 million in 2017

On the basis of end users, the market is classified into hospitals and clinics, home healthcare, research laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies and others. The Injectable drug delivery market is dominated by hospitals & clinics with 62.6% market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 12.5% and will cross USD 693,323.05 million by 2025.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is classified into hospital pharmacies, pharmacy store, and direct tender and online pharmacy. The Injectable drug delivery market is dominated by direct tenders with 69.2% market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% and will cross USD 780,682.75 million by 2025. However, pharmacy stores segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.5% in the forecast period, and is expected to reach USD 142,617.48 million in 2025 from USD 44,812.56 million in 2017

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. The geographical regions are further segmented into 24 major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and many others.

Key Points: Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market

Baxter International, Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, Gerresheimer AG, Pfizer, Inc., Schott AG, Alkermes Plc., Eli Lilly and Company, Sandoz, Terumo Corporation, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Ypsomed, and Bespak, among other players

Formulations are expected to dominate the global Injectable drug delivery market with the market share of 75.7%

Plastics in the global injectable drug delivery devices market are driving the market with a CAGR Of 11.2%

