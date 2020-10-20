Apple Pay: Visa cards supported by Crédit Mutuel and CIC

Apple Pay is becoming a little more interesting for Crédit Mutuel and CIC customers. Both banks have enabled support for Visa debit cards. This applies in addition to taking MasterCard cards.

It appears that support for Visa cards is only for individuals at the moment. Professional clients should be treated with the same boat later, but the two banks don’t say anything specific on the matter yet.

For information: Crédit Mutuel customers should be able to use Apple Pay with a Visa card in the spring. However, due to the health crisis and containment, there is upheaval in the field. It’s right this time anyway.

If you are a Crédit Mutuel or CIC customer and have a Visa card, you can now use Apple Pay. Open the Wallet app on your iPhone, tap the “+” symbol in the upper right corner and add your card. You will need to confirm that you are the cardholder using one of the options available. Once that’s done, you can use Apple Pay on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac in apps or on websites through Safari.